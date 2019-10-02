Global Smartphones Industry
Oct 02, 2019, 12:05 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartphones market worldwide is projected to grow by 231 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 2.1%. Android, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 1.4 Billion Units by the year 2025, Android will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817950/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 9.2 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 6.8 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Android will reach a market size of 90.2 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 63.2 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Apple, Inc.; ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.; Celkon Impex Pvt., Ltd.; Cosmic Technologies, Inc. - Cherry Mobile; Digicel Group; Fujitsu Mobile Communications Limited; Gionee Communication Equipment Co., Ltd.; Google LLC; HTC Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.; Karbonn Mobiles; Kyocera Communications, Inc.; Lava International Ltd.; Lenovo Group Ltd.; LG Electronics, Inc.; Micromax Informatics Ltd.; Motorola Mobility LLC; Olive Telecom; OnePlus; Oppo Electronics Corporation; Orange SA; Panasonic Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sony Mobile Communications, Inc.; Spice Mobility Ltd.; TCL Corporation; Vodafone Group PLC; Xiaomi (Mi Global); ZTE Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817950/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smartphones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smartphones Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Smartphones Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Android (OS Type) World Market by Region/Country in
Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Android (OS Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: iOS (OS Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: iOS (OS Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Other OS Types (OS Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Other OS Types (OS Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smartphones Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 9: United States Smartphones Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: United States Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by
OS Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 11: Canadian Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Smartphones Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by OS Type for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Market for Smartphones: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 14: Japanese Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS
Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 15: Chinese Smartphones Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: Chinese Smartphones Market by OS Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smartphones Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 17: European Smartphones Market Demand Scenario in
Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Smartphones Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: European Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2018-2025
Table 20: European Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS
Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 21: Smartphones Market in France by OS Type: Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: French Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS Type:
2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 23: Smartphones Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 24: German Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS Type:
2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 25: Italian Smartphones Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Italian Smartphones Market by OS Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Smartphones: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 28: United Kingdom Smartphones Market Share Analysis by
OS Type: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 29: Spanish Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units by OS Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Smartphones Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by OS Type for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 31: Russian Smartphones Market Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Russian Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS
Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe Smartphones Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2018-2025
Table 34: Rest of Europe Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by
OS Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Smartphones Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Smartphones Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Smartphones Market in Asia-Pacific by OS Type:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS
Type: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 39: Smartphones Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: Australian Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS
Type: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 41: Indian Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units by OS Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Smartphones Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by OS Type for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 43: Smartphones Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by OS Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Smartphones Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by OS Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Smartphones: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Smartphones Market Share
Analysis by OS Type: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 47: Latin American Smartphones Market Trends by
Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018-2025
Table 48: Latin American Smartphones Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Latin American Smartphones Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Latin American Smartphones Market by OS Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 51: Argentinean Smartphones Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2018-2025
Table 52: Argentinean Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS
Type: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 53: Smartphones Market in Brazil by OS Type: Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Brazilian Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS
Type: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 55: Smartphones Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Mexican Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS
Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 57: Rest of Latin America Smartphones Market Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Rest of Latin America Smartphones Market Share
Breakdown by OS Type: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 59: The Middle East Smartphones Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 60: The Middle East Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 61: The Middle East Smartphones Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Smartphones Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by OS Type for 2019 and 2025
IRAN
Table 63: Iranian Market for Smartphones: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Iranian Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS Type:
2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 65: Israeli Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units by OS Type: 2018-2025
Table 66: Israeli Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS
Type: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 67: Saudi Arabian Smartphones Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Saudi Arabian Smartphones Market by OS Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 69: Smartphones Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by
OS Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Smartphones Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by OS Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 71: Smartphones Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by OS Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Rest of Middle East Smartphones Market Share
Breakdown by OS Type: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 73: African Smartphones Market Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: African Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS
Type: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
APPLE, INC.
ASUSTEK COMPUTER, INC.
CELKON IMPEX PVT.
COSMIC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. - CHERRY MOBILE
DIGICEL GROUP
FUJITSU MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
GIONEE COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
GOOGLE LLC
HTC CORPORATION
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
INTEX TECHNOLOGIES
KARBONN MOBILES
KYOCERA COMMUNICATIONS
LAVA INTERNATIONAL
LENOVO GROUP LTD
LG ELECTRONICS, INC.
MICROMAX INFORMATICS
MOTOROLA MOBILITY LLC
OLIVE TELECOM
ONEPLUS
OPPO ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
ORANGE SA
PANASONIC CORPORATION
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SONY MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS
SPICE MOBILITY
TCL CORPORATION
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
XIAOMI
ZTE CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817950/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article