Global Smartphones Industry

Global Smartphones Market to Reach 1.6 Billion Units by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smartphones estimated at 1.5 Billion Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.6 Billion Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Android, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 0.9% CAGR to reach 1.3 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the iOS segment is readjusted to a revised 0.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.9% share of the global Smartphones market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 1.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Smartphones market in the U.S. is estimated at 401 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.16% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 286.3 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 286.3 Million Units by the year 2027.
Other OS Types Segment Corners a 2.9% Share in 2020
In the global Other OS Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -0.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 33.1 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 32.7 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 201.6 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 0.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Apple, Inc.
- ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
- Celkon Impex Pvt., Ltd.
- Cosmic Technologies, Inc. - Cherry Mobile
- Digicel Group
- Fujitsu Mobile Communications Limited
- Gionee Communication Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Google LLC
- HTC Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.
- Karbonn Mobiles
- Kyocera Communications, Inc.
- Lava International Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Micromax Informatics Ltd.
- Motorola Mobility LLC
- Olive Telecom
- OnePlus
- Oppo Electronics Corporation
- Orange SA
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sony Mobile Communications, Inc.
- Spice Mobility Ltd.
- TCL Corporation
- Vodafone Group PLC
- Xiaomi (Mi Global)
- ZTE Corporation
Total Companies Profiled: 80
