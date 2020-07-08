Global Smartphones Industry

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Smartphones Market to Reach 1.6 Billion Units by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smartphones estimated at 1.5 Billion Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.6 Billion Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Android, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 0.9% CAGR to reach 1.3 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the iOS segment is readjusted to a revised 0.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.9% share of the global Smartphones market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 1.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Smartphones market in the U.S. is estimated at 401 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.16% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 286.3 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 286.3 Million Units by the year 2027.

Other OS Types Segment Corners a 2.9% Share in 2020

In the global Other OS Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -0.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 33.1 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 32.7 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 201.6 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 0.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Apple, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

Celkon Impex Pvt., Ltd.

Cosmic Technologies, Inc. - Cherry Mobile

Digicel Group

Fujitsu Mobile Communications Limited

Gionee Communication Equipment Co., Ltd.

Google LLC

HTC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intex Technologies ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Karbonn Mobiles

Kyocera Communications, Inc.

Lava International Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Micromax Informatics Ltd.

Motorola Mobility LLC

Olive Telecom

OnePlus

Oppo Electronics Corporation

Orange SA

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Mobile Communications, Inc.

Spice Mobility Ltd.

TCL Corporation

Vodafone Group PLC

Xiaomi (Mi Global)

ZTE Corporation

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smartphones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smartphones Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Smartphones Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Android (OS Type) World Market by Region/Country in

Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Android (OS Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: iOS (OS Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: iOS (OS Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Other OS Types (OS Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Other OS Types (OS Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smartphones Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 9: United States Smartphones Market Estimates and

Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: United States Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by

OS Type: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 11: Canadian Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Smartphones Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by OS Type for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 13: Japanese Market for Smartphones: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 14: Japanese Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS

Type: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 15: Chinese Smartphones Market Growth Prospects in

Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: Chinese Smartphones Market by OS Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smartphones Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: European Smartphones Market Demand Scenario in

Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 18: European Smartphones Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: European Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020-2027



Table 20: European Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS

Type: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 21: Smartphones Market in France by OS Type: Estimates

and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: French Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS Type:

2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 23: Smartphones Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 24: German Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS Type:

2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 25: Italian Smartphones Market Growth Prospects in

Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Italian Smartphones Market by OS Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Smartphones: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 28: United Kingdom Smartphones Market Share Analysis by

OS Type: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 29: Spanish Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Smartphones Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by OS Type for 2020 and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 31: Russian Smartphones Market Estimates and Projections

in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Russian Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS

Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe Smartphones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020-2027



Table 34: Rest of Europe Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by

OS Type: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Asia-Pacific Smartphones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 36: Asia-Pacific Smartphones Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Smartphones Market in Asia-Pacific by OS Type:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Asia-Pacific Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS

Type: 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 39: Smartphones Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 40: Australian Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS

Type: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 41: Indian Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 42: Smartphones Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by OS Type for 2020 and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 43: Smartphones Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by OS Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Smartphones Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Smartphones: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Smartphones Market Share

Analysis by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 47: Latin American Smartphones Market Trends by

Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2020-2027



Table 48: Latin American Smartphones Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 49: Latin American Smartphones Market Growth Prospects in

Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Latin American Smartphones Marketby OS Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 51: Argentinean Smartphones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020-2027



Table 52: Argentinean Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS

Type: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 53: Smartphones Market in Brazil by OS Type: Estimates

and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: Brazilian Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS

Type: 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 55: Smartphones Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Mexican Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS

Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 57: Rest of Latin America Smartphones Market Estimates

and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Rest of Latin America Smartphones Market Share

Breakdown by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 59: The Middle East Smartphones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 60: The Middle East Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 61: The Middle East Smartphones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Smartphones Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby OS Type for 2020 and 2027



IRAN

Table 63: Iranian Market for Smartphones: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 64: Iranian Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS Type:

2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 65: Israeli Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020-2027



Table 66: Israeli Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS

Type: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 67: Saudi Arabian Smartphones Market Growth Prospects in

Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Saudi Arabian Smartphones Market by OS Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 69: Smartphones Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by

OS Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 70: Smartphones Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 71: Smartphones Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by OS Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: Rest of Middle East Smartphones Market Share

Breakdown by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 73: African Smartphones Market Estimates and Projections

in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: African Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS

Type: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 80

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817950/?utm_source=PRN

