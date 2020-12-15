Global SmartSafe City Solutions Markets, 2020-2030 - Future Growth Potential Driven by More Digitized, Technology-focused Public Safety and City Operations

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rising Technical Sophistication Improving Mission Efficiency for the Transformed Global SmartSafe City Solutions Market, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service looks at the SmartSafe City solutions market by identifying technology segments to profile where spending is being allocated to build up and implement these programs globally.



As many cities around the world begin to plan for, purchase, and bring online their SmartSafe City programs and technology systems, they are actively attempting to integrate their public safety, health, city services, and citizen engagement capabilities to better serve and safeguard citizens. These programs not only bring together the operations of multiple city departments and agencies but also look to integrate a host of technology solutions that can help augment public safety activities and lead to better decision-making and event response.



Technologies used in these SmartSafe systems can fit into 3 broader categories: Observation solutions that allow for better visualization and real-time view of events occurring; Protection solutions that help cities to protect their physical borders, citizens, physical and digital infrastructure, and enact protection procedures to safeguard critical systems and events during an incident, and; Remediation solutions that can help to not only identify threats but also enable city operators to gain real-time situational awareness and enact threat mitigation measures as an event develops.



By finding the best balance of these 3 technology solution types, coupled with agency manpower and security operations personnel, cities can then plan the best operational structures for their programs to operate within, process controls governing how operators and agencies respond to various incidents, and enact policies that can govern operator actions and data usage to safeguard the privacy of citizens, while still allowing for data-driven decisions to be made.



This service includes a full market analysis, including market size and forecast for the period from 2019 to 2030, segmented by technology groups and by region. Additionally, this research service identifies key growth opportunities, covering the technology solutions and capabilities that will enable further market growth and spending on more SmartSafe solutions, while also looking at specific regional factors and influences that could affect how cities may seek to design, implement, or grow their SmartSafe solutions in the future.



Further, this study analyzes how the global Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic will affect the short-term spending in the market, as well as long-term perspectives on how public health initiatives fit within the broader goals of a SmartSafe City program. This service also highlights the 100 major cities profiled in the SmartSafe Cities Tracker as a best practices example of how cities within the region are allocating funds for SmartSafe programs, and to help identify potential new opportunities for other cities throughout a region.

The various growth opportunities discussed within this research service include key technology solutions or capabilities that will help to augment many SmartSafe City programs or enable their public safety programs to achieve higher levels of efficacy. Additionally, some growth opportunities are related to the processes and policies that will guide how SmartSafe programs function when reacting or prevent major incidents from occurring, as well as the policies to guide data usage, access, and citizen transparency and engagement in the SmartSafe program.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperative on the SmartSafe City Solutions Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

SmartSafe City Solutions Market, Scope of Analysis

SmartSafe City Solutions Market, Segmentation

SmartSafe City Solutions Market, Segmentation by Region

Key Competitors for SmartSafe City Solutions Market

Key Growth Metrics for SmartSafe City Solutions Market

Growth Drivers for SmartSafe City Solutions Market

Growth Driver Analysis for SmartSafe City Solutions Market

Growth Restraints for SmartSafe City Solutions Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for SmartSafe City Solutions Market

Forecast Assumptions, SmartSafe City Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast, Global SmartSafe City Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast by Technology Application, SmartSafe City Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, SmartSafe City Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, SmartSafe City Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, SmartSafe City Solutions Market

Pricing Trends and Business Model Analysis, SmartSafe City Solutions Market

Competitive Environment, SmartSafe City Solutions Market

Technology Share Analysis, SmartSafe City Solutions Market

Key Contract Awards

Key Contract Trend Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, SmartSafe City Solutions Market, North America

Key Growth Metrics for SmartSafe City Solutions Market, North America

Key Findings for SmartSafe City Solutions Market, North America

North America - SmartSafe City Program Development

- SmartSafe City Program Development Opportunity Analysis - Trends and Program Priorities

SmartSafe City Programs - Opportunity Timeline

Revenue Forecast for SmartSafe City Solutions Market, North America

Revenue Forecast by Technology Segment for SmartSafe City Solutions Market, North America

Forecast Analysis by Technology Segment for SmartSafe City Solutions Market, North America

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, SmartSafe City Solutions Market, Europe

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, SmartSafe City Solutions Market, Asia-Pacific

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, SmartSafe City Solutions Market, Middle East

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, SmartSafe City Solutions Market, Latin America

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, SmartSafe City Solutions Market, Central Asia

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, SmartSafe City Solutions Market, Africa

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, SmartSafe City Solutions Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Cloud System Migration for SmartSafe City Programs and Public Safety Operations, 2019

Growth Opportunity 2 - Digitalization of Legacy Processes and Operations, 2019

Growth Opportunity 3 - Automated Processing and Analysis for Incident Detection and Response, 2019

Growth Opportunity 4 - Expanded Sensor and Device Networks for Improved Situational Awareness, 2019

11. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1o5t6

