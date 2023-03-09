Global Smoke Detector Market Report 2023-2030: Growing Acceptance of Smart Smoke Detectors Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smoke Detector Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MARKET OUTLOOK

The report by the publisher suggests that the global smoke detector market would advance with a CAGR of 8.53% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The market's growth is driven by factors such as the rise in fire incidents, an enhanced focus on fire safety measures, and the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using smoke detectors.

On the contrary, the high cost and demerits of smart smoke detectors, such as nuisance alarms or false alerts, negatively impact the market's growth. Moreover, the growing acceptance of smart smoke detectors and the emergence of laser smoke detectors for early fire detection are expected to open new avenues for the global smoke detector market.

REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The global smoke detector market spans across North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the global market. It held the largest revenue share in 2022, and is expected to maintain its lead until the end of the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the large presence of leading market players in this region.

Whereas, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth globally over the forecast period. Several countries here are focusing on the development of their residential buildings sector. Smoke detectors ensure residential safety, which has boosted their adoption across the region.

COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK

The key players listed in the global smoke detector market include Hochiki Corporation, Schneider Electric, Google Nest (Google), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Secom Co Ltd, Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd, Carrier Global Corporation, BRK Brands Inc (Acquired by Resideo Technologies Inc), Honeywell International Inc, ABB Ltd, Ceasefire Industries Pvt Ltd, Johnson Controls International Plc, and Siemens AG.

Founded in 1988, ABB Ltd is one of the leading companies worldwide, providing digitally enabled & connected industrial equipment and systems. It caters its products to end-users across utilities, infrastructure, and transport industries.

The company offers solutions that improve energy efficiency, enhance productivity, and increase power reliability. The Busch-Smoke alarm detector is one of its top-selling products that rings an alarm at the slightest indication of smoke. ABB Ltd operates in around 100 countries across Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Fire Incidents

Increasing Fire Safety Concerns

Growing Awareness About the Benefits of Smoke Detectors

Market Challenges

Expensive Smart Smoke Detectors

Disadvantages of Smoke Detectors

Market Opportunities

Growing Acceptance of Smart Smoke Detectors

Use of Laser Smoke Detectors for Early Fire Detection

