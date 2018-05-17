Global Smoke Detectors Market is Expected to Reach $2,602 Million by 2023

The demand for global smoke detectors market is expected to grow, owing to its ability to provide fire protection measures with the increase in infrastructural development such as hotels, residential, corporate buildings, educational institution, and others. Moreover, surge in number of fire accidents contributes to the growth in demand for smoke detectors market. Moreover, rise in industries, such as food & beverage, industrial & automotive, and electronic, is expected to drive the growth of the market due to several applications. However, the complications associated with installation of smoke detectors is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2536

The photoelectric smoke detectors segment is expected to generate the maximum revenue in the global market during the forecast period, and is expected to account for $1,140 million until 2023. Dual sensors market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. This scenario is attributed to the ability of dual sensor smoke detectors to detect the smoldering fire caused in the commercial buildings.

Key Findings of the Smoke Detectors Market:

Global smoke detectors market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, thereby expanding the opportunities for global smoke detectors industry.

The dual sensor smoke detectors segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR as compared to other product types.

North America is expected to be the highest revenue contributor with $572 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $904 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8%.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2536

The key players operating in the global smoke detectors market are Vintex Fire Protection, Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International, United Technologies Corporation, Tyco, Siemens AG, Johnson Control, Robert Bosch, NEC Corporation, and Nest labs.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research