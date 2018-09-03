NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Smokeless Tobacco







Smokeless tobacco is a tobacco variant that is not smoked or burned and is used as chewing tobacco or moist snuff or inhaled through the nose as dry snuff. Smokeless tobacco contains nicotine and many harmful and cancer-causing chemicals.







Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Smokeless Tobacco Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.63% during the period 2018-2022.







The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smokeless tobacco market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of dipping, chewing, and other smokeless tobacco products.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, global smokeless tobacco market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Altria Group



• British American Tobacco



• Imperial Brands



• Japan Tobacco



• PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT



• Swedish Match







Market driver



• Increasing instances of ban on smoking in public places



Market challenge



• Stringent regulations



Market trend



• New product launches



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?







