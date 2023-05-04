Global Smoking Accessories Market Report 2023: Emergence of E-Cigarettes and E-Vapes Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smoking Accessories Market by Type (Filter & Paper Tip, Grinder, Lighters), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smoking Accessories Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation.

Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlights the driving and restraining factors of the Global Smoking Accessories Market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Smoking Habits Among the Young Population Coupled With a Rising Number of Smoking Cafes and Bars

Availability of Products Through Online Distribution Channels

Rising Demand for Water Portable Pipes and Vaporizers

Restraints

Government Initiatives and Stringent Regulations Regarding the Consumption of Tobacco and Nicotine

Opportunities

Introduction of Innovative Smoking Accessories Such as Cigarette Lighters, Papers and Holders

Emergence of E-Cigarettes and E-Vapes

Challenges

Health Risks of Certain Smoking Accessories

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Filter & Paper Tip, Grinder, Lighters, Rolling Paper & Cigarette Tubes, Vaporizers, and Water Pipes.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Offline and Online.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark , Egypt , Finland , France , Germany , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Nigeria , Norway , Poland , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

