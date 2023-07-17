Global Smoking and Other Tobacco Products Market Report 2023: Players Include Philip Morris International, Imperial Tobacco, Altria Group, British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smoking And Other Tobacco Products Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smoking and other tobacco products market grew from $26.84 billion in 2022 to $28.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The smoking and other tobacco products market is expected to grow to $33.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Major companies in the smoking and other tobacco products market include Philip Morris International Inc., Imperial Tobacco, Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco, and Japan Tobacco Inc.

The smoking and other tobacco products refer to the products that produce loose tobacco such as chewing tobacco, dissolvable tobacco, which is used in pipes, roll-your-own (ROY) cigarettes, make-your-own (MOY) cigarettes, and other tobacco products.



The main types of smoking and other tobacco products are smokeless tobacco and loose tobacco. Any cut, sliced, or granular tobacco sold in packets is considered loose tobacco. It does not include tobacco sticks, cigarettes, cigars, leaf tobacco, tobacco rolls, or any other pre-rolled tobacco product suited for smoking. The different types of products include combustible tobacco and smokeless tobacco and involve various categories such as mass and premium. It is available in various flavors such as flavor, flavored and is distributed through several channels including supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, Other Distribution Channels.



Rising awareness about smoking and its addictive nature is expected to restrain the smoking and other tobacco product market going forward. Excessive consumption of tobacco in cigarettes may lead to digestive issues such as acidity, rapid heart rate, muscle breakdown, high blood pressure, and anxiety. Increasing awareness of the adverse effects of excessive tobacco consumption, especially among health-conscious millennials, is expected to limit the growth of the smoking and other tobacco products market in the forecast period.



Cigarette companies are innovating in product designs and offering super slim and ultra-slim cigarettes to appeal to millennials. These super slim cigarettes are about 4.7 mm in diameter and 99 mm in length. New types of cigarettes include long, extra-slim, light-colored with low tar content, and are particularly targeted towards female smokers. Slim and super slim cigarettes are popular, especially in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, and their use is increasing in leading consumer markets such as Korea, Japan, and Russia. Some of the popular super slim cigarette brands include Davidoff Boudoir (Imperial Tobacco), Winston XS Micro (JTI Ukraine), ESSE (KT&G), Glamour (Gallagher Tobacco Company), and Vogue (British American Tobacco).



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the smoking and other tobacco products market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the smoking and other tobacco products market. The regions covered in the this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Changing lifestyles of people, especially in the emerging markets, will propel the smoking and other tobacco products market in the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization report published in 2021, each year, tobacco destroys more than 8 million individuals.

Moreover, 7 million of these deaths are caused by direct tobacco use, whereas 1.2 million are caused by non-smokers inhaling second-hand smoke. Low-and middle-income nations account for more than 80% of the world's 1.3 billion tobacco consumers. In emerging markets, fast-paced lifestyles, an expanding working population, and an increasing preference for smoking boosted the demand for smoking and other tobacco products, which in turn drove the market for smoking and other tobacco products in the forecast period.



The smoking and other tobacco products market consists of sales of smoking products and cigarettes. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

