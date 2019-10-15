Global SMT Equipment (Placement and Inspection) Market 2019-2023 Featuring Fuji, ASM Pacific Technology, CyberOptics and HPC Vermgensverwaltung

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global SMT Equipment Market with Focus on Placement and Inspection Equipment: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global SMT Equipment Market with Focus on Placement and Inspection Equipment: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides in-depth analysis of the global SMT equipment, with detailed analysis of market size and growth.



Surface Mount Technology or SMT is a process which attaches electronic components on the Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). The process had replaced the previously used method, i.e., through-hole technology (THT). The SMT is performed with the help of numerous equipment: placement equipment, inspection equipment, soldering equipment, cleaning equipment etc.

The SMT placement equipment or pick-and-place machines are the machines which are operated to place surface-mount devices (SMDs) on the printed circuit boards. The machines are used to provide high precision, high speed for the placement of a wide range of electronic products such as capacitors, resistors etc.

The SMT inspection consists of automated optical inspection (AOI), which is an autonomous inspection of printed circuit board production process by a camera, which identifies missing components and quality defects. Furthermore, SMT inspection includes solder paste inspection (SPI), which examines or monitor the solder paste deposits on the PCBs.

The global SMT equipment market has witnessed stable growth in the past few years and is expected to grow at a progressive rate during the forecasted period (2019-2023). The growth of global SMT equipment market would be supported by the growth drivers such as rising number of electric vehicles, growing consumer electronic devices, an increasing number of wearable devices, upsurge in the Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices, growth in smartphone penetration, emerging industrial robotics and many other factors.

However, the growth of the global SMT equipment market is being hindered by various challenges. Some of the distinguished challenges faced by the market are economic uncertainties and lack of trained labour.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global SMT equipment has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Fuji Corporation, ASM Pacific Technology (ASM Assembly Systems, LLC), CyberOptics Corporation and HPC Vermgensverwaltung GmbH (Viscom AG) are some of the key operating players in the global SMT equipment market. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Surface Mount Technology (SMT): An Overview

2.1.1 History of Surface Mount Technology (SMT)

2.2 Surface Mount Technology Devices: An Overview

2.3 Surface Mount Technology Segmentation: An Overview

2.4 Surface Mount Technology Inspection: An Overview

2.5 Advantages and Disadvantages of Surface Mount Technology

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global SMT Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global SMT Equipment Market by Value

3.1.2 Global SMT Equipment Market by Segment (Placement, Inspection and Other)

3.1.3 Global SMT Equipment Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)

3.2 Global SMT Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global SMT Placement Equipment Market by Value

3.2.2 Global SMT Placement Equipment Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa)

3.2.3 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market by Value

3.2.4 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market by Segment (Automated Optical Inspection and Solder Paste Inspection)

3.2.5 Global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) Equipment Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Other SMT Equipment Market by Value

4. Regional SMT Equipment Market Analysis

4.1 North America SMT Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe SMT Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.3 Middle East & Africa SMT Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.4 Asia Pacific SMT Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.5 Latin America SMT Equipment Market: An Analysis

5. Regional SMT Placement Equipment Market Analysis

5.1 North America SMT Equipment Market: An Analysis

5.2 Europe SMT Placement Equipment Market: An Analysis

5.3 Asia Pacific SMT Placement Equipment Market: An Analysis

5.4 Middle East & Africa SMT Placement Equipment Market: An Analysis

5.5 South America SMT Placement Equipment Market: An Analysis

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Number of Electric Vehicles

6.1.2 Growing Consumer Electronic Devices

6.1.3 Increasing Number of Wearable Devices

6.1.4 Upsurge in the Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices

6.1.5 Growth in Smartphone Penetration

6.1.6 Emerging Industrial Robotics

6.1.7 Rising Urbanization

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Economic Uncertainties

6.2.2 Lack of Trained Labor

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Progression in Self-Driven Cars

6.3.2 Growth in Medical Technology

6.3.3 Increasing Smart Home Spending

6.3.4 Budding Fly-By-Wire Technology

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global SMT Equipment Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global SMT Equipment Market Players' by Research & Development Expenditure

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Fuji Corporation

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 ASM Pacific Technology (ASM Assembly Systems, LLC)

8.3 CyberOptics Corporation

8.4 HPC Vermgensverwaltung GmbH (Viscom AG)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vup294

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

