Global Snack Foods Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Snack Foods market worldwide is projected to grow by US$217.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6%. Salted Snacks, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$109 Billion by the year 2025, Salted Snacks will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817815/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Salted Snacks will reach a market size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$57.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Calbee, Inc.; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Frito-Lay North America, Inc.; Hormel Foods Corporation; J&J Snack Foods Corporation; Kellogg Company; Nestle SA; PepsiCo, Inc.; Sargento Foods, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817815/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Snack Foods Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Snack Foods Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Snack Foods Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Snack Foods Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Salted Snacks (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Salted Snacks (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Salted Snacks (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Bakery Snacks (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Bakery Snacks (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Bakery Snacks (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Confectionery (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Confectionery (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Confectionery (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Specialty & Frozen Snacks (Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Specialty & Frozen Snacks (Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Specialty & Frozen Snacks (Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Snack Foods Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States Snack Foods Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Snack Foods Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 18: United States Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Snack Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Snack Foods Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 21: Snack Foods Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Snack Foods: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 23: Snack Foods Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: Japanese Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Snack Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Snack Foods Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Snack Foods Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: European Snack Foods Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Snack Foods Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Snack Foods Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Snack Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 32: Snack Foods Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Snack Foods Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: French Snack Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Snack Foods Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: German Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: German Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Snack Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Snack Foods Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Snack Foods: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Snack Foods Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: United Kingdom Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Snack Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Spanish Snack Foods Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Snack Foods Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Snack Foods Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Snack Foods Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Russian Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Snack Foods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Snack Foods Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Snack Foods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Snack Foods Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Snack Foods Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Snack Foods Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Snack Foods Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Australian Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Snack Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Indian Snack Foods Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Snack Foods Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Snack Foods Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Snack Foods Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Snack Foods: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Snack Foods Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Snack Foods Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Snack Foods Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 74: Snack Foods Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Snack Foods Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Snack Foods Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Snack Foods Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Snack Foods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Snack Foods Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Snack Foods Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Snack Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Snack Foods Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Mexican Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Snack Foods Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Snack Foods Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Snack Foods Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Snack Foods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Snack Foods Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Snack Foods Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: The Middle East Snack Foods Historic Market by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Snack Foods Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Snack Foods: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Snack Foods Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Iranian Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Snack Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Snack Foods Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Snack Foods Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Snack Foods Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Snack Foods Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Snack Foods Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Snack Foods Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Snack Foods Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Snack Foods Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Snack Foods Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Snack Foods Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Snack Foods Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 114: African Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CALBEE, INC.

CONAGRA BRANDS

FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

J&J SNACK FOODS CORPORATION

KELLOGG COMPANY

NESTLé SA

PEPSICO

SARGENTO FOODS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817815/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

