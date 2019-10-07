Global Snack Foods Industry
Oct 07, 2019, 12:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Snack Foods market worldwide is projected to grow by US$217.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6%. Salted Snacks, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$109 Billion by the year 2025, Salted Snacks will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817815/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Salted Snacks will reach a market size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$57.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Calbee, Inc.; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Frito-Lay North America, Inc.; Hormel Foods Corporation; J&J Snack Foods Corporation; Kellogg Company; Nestle SA; PepsiCo, Inc.; Sargento Foods, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817815/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Snack Foods Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Snack Foods Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Snack Foods Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Snack Foods Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Salted Snacks (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Salted Snacks (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Salted Snacks (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Bakery Snacks (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Bakery Snacks (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Bakery Snacks (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Confectionery (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Confectionery (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Confectionery (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Specialty & Frozen Snacks (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Specialty & Frozen Snacks (Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Specialty & Frozen Snacks (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Snack Foods Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 16: United States Snack Foods Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Snack Foods Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Snack Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Snack Foods Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 21: Snack Foods Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Snack Foods: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 23: Snack Foods Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Snack Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Snack Foods Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Snack Foods Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: European Snack Foods Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Snack Foods Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European Snack Foods Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Snack Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 32: Snack Foods Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Snack Foods Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: French Snack Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Snack Foods Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: German Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Snack Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Snack Foods Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Snack Foods: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Snack Foods Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Snack Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Snack Foods Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Snack Foods Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Snack Foods Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Snack Foods Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Snack Foods Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Snack Foods Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Snack Foods Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Snack Foods Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Snack Foods Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Snack Foods Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Snack Foods Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Snack Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Snack Foods Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Snack Foods Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Snack Foods Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Snack Foods Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Snack Foods: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Snack Foods Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Snack Foods Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Snack Foods Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 74: Snack Foods Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Snack Foods Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Snack Foods Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Snack Foods Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Snack Foods Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Snack Foods Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Snack Foods Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Snack Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Snack Foods Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Snack Foods Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Snack Foods Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Snack Foods Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Snack Foods Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Snack Foods Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Snack Foods Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Snack Foods Historic Market by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Snack Foods Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Snack Foods: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Snack Foods Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Snack Foods Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Snack Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Snack Foods Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Snack Foods Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Snack Foods Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Snack Foods Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Snack Foods Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Snack Foods Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Snack Foods Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Snack Foods Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Snack Foods Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Snack Foods Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Snack Foods Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Snack Foods Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Snack Foods Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CALBEE, INC.
CONAGRA BRANDS
FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
J&J SNACK FOODS CORPORATION
KELLOGG COMPANY
NESTLé SA
PEPSICO
SARGENTO FOODS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817815/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article