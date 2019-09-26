Global Snack Pellet Equipment Report 2018-2019 & 2027: Market Accounted for $0.94 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Reach $1.61 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Snack Pellet Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Snack Pellet Equipment market accounted for $0.94 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.61 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing customer preference for convenience foods, rising availability of multi-grain snacks that are filling and healthy and growing advancement in equipment & technologies are some of the key driving factors market growth. However, high one-time investment in machinery may restrain the market growth.

Snack pellet are ready to eat snacks. Snack pellets are semi-finished products which are either cooked by frying or by hot air expansion. They are made up with variety of grains including corn, wheat, rice, tapioca or potatoes and various vegetables. These products are also convenient to store as compared to other ready to eat alternatives.

Based on Equipment, Extrusion/Cooking segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the during the forecast period. Extrusion equipment is mostly used in food industry to offer the snacks in different size and shape. By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to huge presence of well-established snack pellet equipment manufacturing firms in the region.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Corn-Based

5.3 Tapioca-Based

5.4 Potato-Based

5.5 Multigrain-Based

5.6 Rice-Based

5.7 Other Products

5.7.1 Legumes

5.7.2 Cereal Grains

5.7.3 Vegetables



6 Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Die-Face

6.3 Tridimensional

6.4 2D



7 Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market, By Equipment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mixing/Forming

7.3 Frying

7.4 Seasoning

7.5 Extrusion/Cooking

7.5.1 Twin-Screw Extruder

7.5.2 Single-Screw Extruder

7.6 Cutting

7.7 Drying

7.8 Other Equipments



8 Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial Food Services

8.3 Food Processing Plant

8.4 Other Applications



9 Global Snack Pellet Equipment Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 AC Horn Manufacturing

11.2 Buhler AG

11.3 Clextral

11.4 GEA Group

11.5 Grace Food Processing & Packaging Machinery

11.6 JAS Enterprises

11.7 Jinan Dayi Extrusion Machinery Co., Ltd

11.8 Kiremko B.V.

11.9 Mutchall Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

11.10 N.P. & Company, Inc.

11.11 Radhe Equipments India

11.12 Tsung Hsing Food Machinery Co., Ltd.



