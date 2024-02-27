Global Snacks Processing Equipment Industry Report 2023-2030: Increasing Government Support for the Food Processing Industry Expected to Generate Growth Opportunities for Market Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Snacks Processing Equipment Market by Type (Conveyers, Sorting, Dryers, Mixing, Cutting, Coating, Packaging, Mode of Operation (Semi/Manual, Automatic), Snack Type (Chips, Extruded Snacks, Bakery & Confectionery), and Geography - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The snacks processing equipment market is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.



The growth of the snacks processing equipment market is driven by the growing consumption of healthy snacks, the rising demand for processed/convenience foods, and consumers' increased focus on food hygiene since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the high cost of snack processing equipment restrains the growth of this market.

Furthermore, increasing government support for the food processing industry is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the shortage of trained labor and consumers' increasing inclination toward minimally processed food products are major challenges impacting the market's growth. Additionally, the integration of automation and smart technologies into snack processing equipment is a key trend in the snacks processing equipment market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the snacks processing equipment market, followed by North America and Europe. The food industry in the Asia-Pacific region is one of the most dynamic and diverse in the world. The large market share of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributed to the growing consumer awareness and preference for healthier snack options, increasing demand for snacks processing equipment that meet diverse cultural preferences and regional tastes, rising investments from major food & beverage players, expansion and establishment of new snack manufacturing facilities, and rising demand for gluten-free and allergen-free snack options.



Based on equipment type, the snacks processing equipment market is segmented into forming & extruder equipment, conveyers, sorting equipment, dryers, mixing & blending machines, cutting & slicing equipment, fryers & ovens, coating equipment, packaging equipment, cooling & buffering equipment, and other equipment.

In 2023, the packaging equipment segment accounted for the larger share of the global snacks processing equipment market. The segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing need for convenient and portable snack packaging solutions for consumers to carry and consume on the go, the need to maintain the freshness and extend the shelf life of snacks, the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, the rise of e-commerce, and stringent regulations regarding food safety and packaging standards.



Based on mode of operation, the snacks processing equipment market is segmented into automated and semi-automated/manual.

In 2023, the semi-automated/manual accounted for the larger share of the global snacks processing equipment market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to their adaptability to smaller spaces, needing less specialized skills to operate, need to reduce downtime, lower maintenance expenses, lower upfront capital investment compared to automated equipment, and the increasing demand for flexibility in handling diverse product types and recipe variations for niche markets. However, the automated segment is projected to register the higher CAGR over the forecast period.



Based on snack type, the snacks processing equipment market is segmented into chips, extruded snacks, nuts & seeds, non-vegetarian snacks, bakery & confectionery products, grain-based snacks, and other snack types.

In 2023, the bakery & confectionary products segment accounted for the largest share of the global snacks processing equipment market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for diverse and high-quality baked & confectionery snacks, growing demand for single-serve packaging and portion-controlled snacks, and increasing demand for premium and artisanal bakery & confectionery snacks.

Also, the increasing use of automated equipment, including mixing & blending, packaging equipment to maintain uniform taste, texture, distribution of flavors, and extend shelf life and maintain product quality of snacks supports the segment growth. However, the chips segment is projected to register the higher CAGR over the forecast period.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of equipment type, mode of operation, and snack type?

What is the historical market for snacks processing equipment across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends in the snacks processing equipment market?

Who are the major players in the snacks processing equipment market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive analysis?

What are the recent developments in the snacks processing equipment market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the snacks processing equipment market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the snacks processing equipment market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Impact Analysis of Market Dynamics

Growing Consumption of Healthy Snacks Driving the Demand for Snack Processing Equipment

Rising Demand for Processed/Convenience Foods Boosting the Adoption of Snack Processing Equipment

Consumers' Increased Focus on Food Hygiene Since the Covid-19 Pandemic Supporting Market Growth

High Costs Limiting the Adoption of Snacks Processing Equipment

Increasing Government Support for the Food Processing Industry Expected to Generate Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Shortage of Trained Labor Impacting the Implementation of Snacks Processing Equipment

Consumers' Increasing Inclination Toward Minimally Processed Foods Expected to Create Challenges for Market Players

Key Market Trends

Integration of Automation and Smart Technologies

Regulatory Analysis

Overview

International Standards

European CEN 'C' Standards for Food Machinery Safety

Hygienic Design and Construction Standards

European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group (EHEDG)

NSF International

3A Sanitary Standards Inc

ISO

Company Profiles

Leading Players

Marel

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Buhler AG

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Alfa Laval AB

Clextral S.A.S.

Heat And Control, Inc.

Key Technology, Inc. (A Part Of Duravant Llc)

Tetra Pak

Baker Perkins Ltd.

Kiremko B.V.

AC Horn Manufacturing

Other Players

Ishida Co., Ltd.

Dayi Machine

Cablevey Conveyors (A Subsidiary Of May River Capital, Llc)

Kiron Food Processing Technologies LLP

Grace Food Processing and Packaging Machinery, Inc.

Tsung Hsing Food Machinery Co., Ltd.

Jinan Sunward Machinery Co., Ltd.

NP & Company, Inc.

Scope of the Report:

Global Snacks Processing Equipment, by Equipment Type

Packaging Equipment

Mixing & Blending Machines

Fryers & Ovens

Conveyors

Cutting & Slicing Equipment

Dryers

Sorting equipment

Coating Equipment

Forming & Extruder Equipment

Cooling & Buffering equipment

Other Equipment

Global Snacks Processing Equipment, by Mode of Operation

Semi-automated/Manual

Automated

Global Snacks Processing Equipment, by Snack Type

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Chips

Extruded Snacks

Nuts & Seeds

Grain-based Snacks

Non-vegetarian Snacks

Other Snack Types

Global Snacks Processing Equipment, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccpsls

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets