Global Snoring Control Devices Market- Apnea Sciences Corp., Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, among others to contribute to the market growth
May 26, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The snoring control devices market is poised to grow by USD 323.25 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the snoring control devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost of nasal devices and chinstraps, high prevalence of sleep disorders, and increasing demand for home-care settings, and increased incidence of chronic diseases and rise in the geriatric population.
The snoring control devices market analysis includes product segmentation and geographic landscape. This study identifies the surging use of 3D printing technology in the production of snoring control devices, growing focus toward online promotional and marketing strategies, and growing integration of mobile devices with home healthcare systems as the prime reasons driving the snoring control devices market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The snoring control devices market covers the following areas:
Snoring Control Devices Market Sizing
Snoring Control Devices Market Forecast
Snoring Control Devices Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Apnea Sciences Corp.
- Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Meditas Ltd.
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- MPowrx Health and Wellness Products 2012 Inc.
- ResMed Inc.
- SomnoMed Ltd.
- Tomed GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product Type
- Mandibular advancement devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tongue stabilizing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nasal devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chin straps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product Type
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Apnea Sciences Corp.
- Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Meditas Ltd.
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- MPowrx Health and Wellness Products 2012 Inc.
- ResMed Inc.
- SomnoMed Ltd.
- Tomed GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
