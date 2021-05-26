Global Snoring Control Devices Market- Apnea Sciences Corp., Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, among others to contribute to the market growth



The report on the snoring control devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost of nasal devices and chinstraps, high prevalence of sleep disorders, and increasing demand for home-care settings, and increased incidence of chronic diseases and rise in the geriatric population.

The snoring control devices market analysis includes product segmentation and geographic landscape. This study identifies the surging use of 3D printing technology in the production of snoring control devices, growing focus toward online promotional and marketing strategies, and growing integration of mobile devices with home healthcare systems as the prime reasons driving the snoring control devices market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The snoring control devices market covers the following areas:

Snoring Control Devices Market Sizing

Snoring Control Devices Market Forecast

Snoring Control Devices Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Apnea Sciences Corp.

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Koninklijke Philips NV

Meditas Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

MPowrx Health and Wellness Products 2012 Inc.

ResMed Inc.

SomnoMed Ltd.

Tomed GmbH



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market segments

Comparison by Product Type

Mandibular advancement devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tongue stabilizing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Nasal devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chin straps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product Type

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

