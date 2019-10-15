Global Snowmobiles Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowmobiles market worldwide is projected to grow by US$389.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.7%. Entry Level Snowmobile, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$526.1 Million by the year 2025, Entry Level Snowmobile will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$20.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$18 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Entry Level Snowmobile will reach a market size of US$39.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$65.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Arctic Cat Inc.; Bombardier Recreational Products, Inc.; Polaris Industries, Inc.; Textron, Inc.; Yamaha Motor Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Snowmobiles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Snowmobiles Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Snowmobiles Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Snowmobiles Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Entry Level Snowmobile (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Entry Level Snowmobile (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Entry Level Snowmobile (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Mountain Snowmobile (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Mountain Snowmobile (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Mountain Snowmobile (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Utility Snowmobile (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Utility Snowmobile (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Utility Snowmobile (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Crossover Snowmobile (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Crossover Snowmobile (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Crossover Snowmobile (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Touring Snowmobile (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Touring Snowmobile (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Touring Snowmobile (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Trail Performance Snowmobile (Product Type) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Trail Performance Snowmobile (Product Type) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Trail Performance Snowmobile (Product Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22:

<500 cc="" (engine="" capacity="" type)="" market="" opportunity="">Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23:

<500 cc="" (engine="" capacity="" type)="" global="" historic="" demand="">in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24:

<500 cc="" (engine="" capacity="" type)="" market="" share="">Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: 500 CC - 800 CC (Engine Capacity Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: 500 CC - 800 CC (Engine Capacity Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: 500 CC - 800 CC (Engine Capacity Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 28: 800 CC & Above (Engine Capacity Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: 800 CC & Above (Engine Capacity Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: 800 CC & Above (Engine Capacity Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Snowmobiles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Snowmobiles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Snowmobiles Market in the United States by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Snowmobiles Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Snowmobiles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Engine Capacity Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 35: Snowmobiles Market in the United States by Engine

Capacity Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Snowmobiles Market Share Breakdown by

Engine Capacity Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Snowmobiles Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Snowmobiles Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 39: Snowmobiles Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Snowmobiles Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Engine Capacity Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Snowmobiles Historic Market Review by Engine

Capacity Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 42: Snowmobiles Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Engine Capacity Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Snowmobiles: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Snowmobiles Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Snowmobiles Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Market for Snowmobiles: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Engine Capacity

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Snowmobiles Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Engine Capacity Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Snowmobiles Market Share Analysis by Engine

Capacity Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Snowmobiles Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Snowmobiles Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Snowmobiles Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Snowmobiles Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Engine Capacity Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Snowmobiles Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Engine Capacity Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Snowmobiles Market by Engine Capacity Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Snowmobiles Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Snowmobiles Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Snowmobiles Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Snowmobiles Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Snowmobiles Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Snowmobiles Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Snowmobiles Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Snowmobiles Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Engine Capacity Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Snowmobiles Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Engine Capacity Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Snowmobiles Market Share Breakdown by Engine

Capacity Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Snowmobiles Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: French Snowmobiles Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Snowmobiles Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Snowmobiles Market in France by Engine Capacity Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: French Snowmobiles Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Engine Capacity Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Snowmobiles Market Share Analysis by Engine

Capacity Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Snowmobiles Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Snowmobiles Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Snowmobiles Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Snowmobiles Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Capacity Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Snowmobiles Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Engine Capacity Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Snowmobiles Market Share Breakdown by Engine

Capacity Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Snowmobiles Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Snowmobiles Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Snowmobiles Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Snowmobiles Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Engine Capacity Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Snowmobiles Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Engine Capacity Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Snowmobiles Market by Engine Capacity Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Snowmobiles: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Snowmobiles Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Snowmobiles Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Snowmobiles: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Engine Capacity

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Snowmobiles Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Engine Capacity Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Snowmobiles Market Share Analysis by

Engine Capacity Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Snowmobiles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Snowmobiles Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Snowmobiles Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Snowmobiles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Capacity Type: 2018-2025

Table 92: Snowmobiles Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Engine Capacity Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Snowmobiles Market Share Breakdown by

Engine Capacity Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Snowmobiles Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Snowmobiles Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Snowmobiles Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Snowmobiles Market in Asia-Pacific by Engine Capacity

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Snowmobiles Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Engine Capacity Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Snowmobiles Market Share Analysis by

Engine Capacity Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Snowmobiles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Rest of World Snowmobiles Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 102: Snowmobiles Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 103: Rest of World Snowmobiles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Engine Capacity Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Rest of World Snowmobiles Historic Market Review by

Engine Capacity Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 105: Snowmobiles Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Engine Capacity Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ARCTIC CAT

BOMBARDIER RECREATIONAL PRODUCTS INC. (CAN-AM)

POLARIS INDUSTRIES

TEXTRON

YAMAHA MOTOR CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

