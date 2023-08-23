Global SNP Genotyping Market: China Emerges as Key Growth Driver with 18.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SNP Genotyping and Analysis: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) Genotyping and Analysis market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated value of $13.4 billion in 2022 and a projected size of $53.1 billion by 2030. The market is expected to experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.8% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Among the key segments, SNP Genotyping by Microarrays and GeneChips is anticipated to exhibit strong growth with a projected CAGR of 22.3%, reaching $20.9 billion by the end of the analysis period.

U.S. and China Lead the Market

The U.S. SNP Genotyping and Analysis market is estimated at $4.2 billion in 2022. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of $9 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 18.1% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Notable growth is also expected in Japan and Canada, with anticipated CAGRs of 16.9% and 15.3% respectively over the same period. In Europe, Germany is projected to experience growth at approximately 12.5% CAGR.

Market Scope

The data provided offers a comprehensive analysis of the global SNP Genotyping and Analysis market, focusing on various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The analysis covers the years from 2014 to 2030 and provides insights into annual sales figures in US$ million along with the percentage Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for different aspects of SNP genotyping and analysis. This includes various methods such as Microarrays and GeneChips, Taqman Allelic Discrimination, SNP Pyrosequencing, Applied Biosciences SNPlex, and Sequenom MassARRAY MALDI-TOF, as well as applications including Diagnostic Research, Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacogenomics, Agricultural Biotechnology, Breeding, and Animal Livestock.

The data is presented through multiple tables, offering insights into recent, current, and future trends in the SNP genotyping and analysis market. The analysis also includes a historic review and a 16-year perspective, providing a percentage breakdown of value sales for specified regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

This data aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the trends, growth opportunities, and market dynamics in the global SNP Genotyping and Analysis industry across different geographic regions, methods, and applications.

Special coverage includes insights on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of the zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. Additional features include information on global competitiveness, key competitor percentage market shares, market presence across multiple geographies, online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, access to digital archives, and the publisher's Research Platform, along with complimentary updates for one year.

A selection of companies featured in the SNP Genotyping and Analysis market report includes:

