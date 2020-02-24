Global Soap & Other Detergents Market Review 2015-2019 and Outlook 2020-2030 - Manufacturers Tirelessly Working on Creating Opportunities for Water-Efficient Laundry Products

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soap And Other Detergents Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider soap and other detergents market, and compares it with other markets.



The global soap and other detergents market was worth $100.04 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% and reach $133.85 billion by 2023.



The introduction of innovative new products is a key factor leading to growth of the soap and other detergent industry. Manufacturers continue to focus on innovative product development to meet the unmet needs of their customers. Companies are launching anti-allergy soaps and natural ingredients containing detergents that are widely adopted. For instance, in 2019, Unilever, a British-Dutch consumer goods company launched new liquid detergent product under the brand Hindustan Unilever (HUL), 'Love Home and Planet', which is HUL's fifth fabric wash brand, thereby is driving the demand for the soap and other detergents market globally.



Soap and other detergent providers globally faced uncertain regulatory environment in the historic period. There are certain regulations governing at reducing the release of toxic chemical substances into the atmosphere during the manufacturing process of soaps and detergents. For instance, according to the US code of federal regulations (40 CFR), regarding the safety of the environment (part 417) comply with manufacturers of soap and detergent, which thereby restraints the soap and other detergents market.



With increasing water scarcity worldwide, soap and other detergent manufacturers are working continously on creating opportunities for water-efficient laundry products. These water-efficient laundry products, require less water for rinsing as these concentrated detergents contains chemicals with less water dependent laundry ingredients. Furthermore, these products also cut down packaging and transportation cost for the manufacturers. In 2015, Unilever launched the Sustainable Washing Challenge, aiming for improvement in the cleaning products and reduction in the water consumption used to wash clothes. Thereby, are driving the market of soap and other detergents in the forecast period.



The soap and other detergents market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific accounts for around 33% of the market. Major players in the market are Procter & Gamble, Ecolab Inc, Unilever plc, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Church & Dwight Co. Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dial, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, The Clorox Company, Lion Corp.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Soap And Other Detergents Market Characteristics



3. Soap And Other Detergents Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Soap And Other Detergent Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Soap And Other Detergent Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Soap And Other Detergents Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Soap And Other Detergents Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Laundry Detergent

Soap

Dishwashing Detergent

Toothpaste

Others

4.2. Global Soap And Other Detergents Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Body

Clothing

Others

5. Soap And Other Detergents Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Soap And Other Detergents Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Soap And Other Detergents Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



