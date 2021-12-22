Global SOC-as-a-Service Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Component, Service type, Offering Type, Vertical, Application Area and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SOC-as-a-Service Market Research Report by Component, Service type, Offering Type, Vertical, Application area, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global SOC-as-a-Service Market size was estimated at USD 471.73 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 623.54 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.52% reaching USD 2,554.99 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the SOC-as-a-Service Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market, including Alert Logic, AQM Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Arctic Wolf Networks, AT&T Inc., Avertium, Binary Defense, BlackStratus, BLOKWORX, Inc., ConnectWise, Continuum, Critical Start, Inc., Cygilant, Inc., ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd., eSentire Inc., Expel, Inc., Fortinet, GA Systems, IARM Information Security, Inspira Enterprise, Netsurion LLC, NTT Communications, Proficio, Radar Cyber Security, SOCSoter, Inc, Suma Soft, and Thales e-Security, Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing penetration of internet and growing demand for connected devices

5.2.2. Rising demand for BYOD and work from home

5.2.3. Growing applications in the government and public sector industry verticals

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Risk of ransomware and other cybersecurity threats

5.3.2. Dearth of skilled professionals

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Deployment of modern technological solutions

5.4.2. Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions across SMEs

5.4.3. Governments are heavily deploying new technology solutions through digital governance initiatives and smart cities

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Lack of trust among enterprises

5.5.2. Difficulty in addressing the complexity of advanced threats



6. SOC-as-a-Service Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Consulting

6.3. Services

6.4. Solutions

6.5. Support & maintenance

6.6. Training & education



7. SOC-as-a-Service Market, by Service type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Detection service

7.3. Incident response service

7.4. Prevention service



8. SOC-as-a-Service Market, by Offering Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Co-managed or hybrid

8.3. Fully managed



9. SOC-as-a-Service Market, by Vertical

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Banking, financial services & insurance

9.3. Energy & utilities

9.4. Government & public sector

9.5. Healthcare

9.6. IT & telecom

9.7. Manufacturing

9.8. Retail



10. SOC-as-a-Service Market, by Application area

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Database security

10.3. Endpoint security

10.4. Network security



11. Americas SOC-as-a-Service Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific SOC-as-a-Service Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa SOC-as-a-Service Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Alert Logic

15.2. AQM Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

15.3. Arctic Wolf Networks

15.4. AT&T Inc.

15.5. Avertium

15.6. Binary Defense

15.7. BlackStratus

15.8. BLOKWORX, Inc.

15.9. ConnectWise

15.10. Continuum

15.11. Critical Start, Inc.

15.12. Cygilant, Inc.

15.13. ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd.

15.14. eSentire Inc.

15.15. Expel, Inc.

15.16. Fortinet

15.17. GA Systems

15.18. IARM Information Security

15.19. Inspira Enterprise

15.20. Netsurion LLC

15.21. NTT Communications

15.22. Proficio

15.23. Radar Cyber Security

15.24. SOCSoter, Inc.

15.25. Suma Soft

15.26. Thales e-Security, Inc.



16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jtd0x

