Global Soca Icon, Machel Montano, Takes Center Stage in "Like Ah Boss: Journey of a Soca King" -- Digital Release Out Now

A Definitive Portrait of a Cultural Trailblazer

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Like Ah Boss: Journey of a Soca King – Machel Montano delivers an intimate and unfiltered look into the life and legacy of one of the Caribbean's most influential cultural icons. Often hailed as the "Michael Jackson of the Caribbean," Machel Montano has built a career spanning more than four decades, redefining Soca music while elevating Caribbean culture onto the global stage.

Like Ah Boss: Journey of a Soca King-Machel Montano (Movie Poster)

Anchored in the pivotal 2015 Carnival season, the documentary captures a defining chapter in Montano's career, as he dominated the cultural landscape with his anthemic hit "Like Ah Boss." Cameras follow the artist through an extraordinary seven-day stretch in which he delivers 16 performances, beginning with his iconic Machel Monday concert at the National Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago, drawing more than 25,000 fans. This relentless schedule—electric, euphoric, and exhausting—forms the emotional core of the film.

Interwoven throughout this high-energy journey are deeply personal reflections, rare archival footage, and candid interviews that trace Montano's evolution from child prodigy—launching his career at just seven years old—to global cultural ambassador. The film revisits career-defining milestones, including his early appearance on Star Search, his groundbreaking Coachella main stage debut alongside Major Lazer, and his performance before millions at Sadhguru's Maha Shivratri Festival in India.

Like Ah Boss does not shy away from the complexities behind the spotlight. The documentary explores more challenging chapters of Montano's life—from a devastating stage collapse during his Real Unity concert to periods of intense public scrutiny—placing these moments within the broader context of fame, cultural responsibility, and personal resilience.

Both a tribute and a revealing exploration, Like Ah Boss: Journey of a Soca King – Machel Montano is a powerful meditation on sacrifice, reinvention, and endurance. It captures the weight of legacy and the relentless drive of an artist who continues to push boundaries while expanding the global reach of Soca music.

More than a documentary, the film stands as a celebration of Caribbean creativity—bold, unapologetic, and world-class.

"Like Ah Boss: Journey of a Soca King – Machel Montano" is now available globally, across digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Hoopla, and Fawesome.

For more information, please visit https://machelmontano.com/likeahboss/ and Instagram @machelmontano.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Syreta J. Oglesby at [email protected] or 201-658-3711

Jacinda Chen at [email protected] or 646-228-1295

MOVIE POSTER - Image Download

FILM CREDITS

A MONK PICTURES / SUNSEEKER MEDIA PRODUCTION

DIRECTED BY BART PHILLIPS & CHE KOTHARI

MUSIC BY MACHEL MONTANO

EDITED BY MATTHEW HUSTON

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY BART PHILLIPS, CHE KOTHARI & ELIZABETH "LADY" MONTANO

PRODUCED BY CHE KOTHARI, NATE MARTIN, BART PHILLIPS P.G.A., WAYNE OVERSTREET & LEN GIBSON

SOURCE Machel Montano