Global Social Casino Market Outlook to 2025: Upsurge in Gaming and Smartphones Traffic

The global social casino market has witnessed stable growth in the past few years and the growth surged in 2020 owing to the imposition of lockdown due to COVID-19 and causing closure of casinos.

Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecasted period (2021-2025) the market would further propel with a poised growth rate. The growth of global advanced wound care market would be supported by the growth drivers such as escalation of smart devices and connections, upsurge in gaming & smartphones traffic, rising global population, increasing internet penetration etc. However, the growth of the global social casino market is being obstructed by various challenges such as government regulation, reliance on third parties, etc.

The report provides analysis of the global social casino, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, by segment, by platform and by region. The report also provides detailed segment analysis and regional analysis of North America, Asia and Europe.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global social casino has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Zynga Inc., Playtika Ltd., Scientific Games Corporation and Caesars Entertainment Corporation are some of the key operating players in the global social casino market. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Escalation of Smart Devices and Connections

Upsurge in Gaming and Smartphones Traffic

Rising Global Population

Growing Number of Social Media Users

Increasing Internet Penetration

Challenges

Government Regulations

Reliance on Third Party

Market Trends

Augment Reality (AR) Technology

Electronic Sports

Virtual Reality (VR) Technology

Fifth-Generation Wireless (5G) Technology

Cloud Gaming

Company Profiles



Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Playtika Ltd.

Scientific Games Corporation

Zynga Inc.

