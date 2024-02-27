Global Social Commerce Market Databook 2024: 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics -Forecasts to 2029

27 Feb, 2024, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Spanning from 2024 to 2029, the global social commerce industry is slated for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%, with the gross merchandise value (GMV) anticipated to surge from US$642.09 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$1,339.75 billion by 2029.
This detailed report provides a granular analysis of over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level, each thoroughly dissecting social commerce trends by end-use sectors, operational KPIs, product dynamics, as well as consumer demographics.
Encapsulating a total of 20 country-level reports, the bundled offering delivers a multi-faceted view of social commerce dynamics, encompassing pivotal areas such as:
- Ecommerce and social commerce industry market size, forecast, and key performance indicators from 2020-2029
- Comprehensive breakdown of market size and forecasts by retail product categories including apparel, beauty, electronics, and more
- In-depth analysis by consumer segment (B2B, B2C, C2C), end-use device (mobile, desktop), location (domestic, cross-border), and tier cities
- Payment method trends ranging from traditional to digital alternatives
- Exploration of various social commerce platforms like video commerce, social networks, and group buying, among others
- Consumer demographics & behavior insights segmented by age, income, and gender
This title is a bundled offering provides detailed 20 reports, covering global insights along with data centric analysis at global and country level:
- Global Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Argentina Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Australia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Brazil Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Canada Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- China Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- France Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Germany Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- India Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Italy Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Mexico Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Nigeria Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Philippines Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Russia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- South Africa Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Thailand Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- United States Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Vietnam Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
Scope
Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of Social Commerce industry. Below is a summary of key market segments offered at country level:
Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029
- Clothing & Footwear
- Beauty and Personal Care
- Food & Grocery
- Appliances and Electronics
- Home Improvement
- Travel
- Hospitality
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029
- Mobile
- Desktop
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029
- Domestic
- Cross Border
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029
- Tier-1 Cities
- Tier-2 Cities
- Tier-3 Cities
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Other Digital Payment
- Cash
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
- Video Commerce
- Social Network-Led Commerce
- Social Reselling
- Group Buying
- Product Review Platforms
Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2023
- By Age
- By Income Level
- By Gender
Key Report Benefits
- In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2020-2029).
- Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.
Company Coverage:
- TikTok
- eBay Australia
- JB Hi-Fi
- BuyersCircle
- Shopify Austria
- Refurbed
- wikifolio
- kyddo
- snooopit
- Daraz
- ShopUp
- AjkerDeal
- Evaly
- Kazidomi
- My Social Book
- myShopi
- Lokkal
- Earnieland
- YouTube
- Facily
- Zoop Brasil
- LTK
- Think Dirty
- MILLIONS.CO
- PopshopLive
- ESCAPESwithYOU
- Chile 360
- Fantastic
- Douyin Live Shopping
- Taobao Live
- Kuaishou
- Pinduoduo
- Taobao Marketplace
- Elenas
- Valienta
- Unisport
- My SkatePro
- Flauntin
- Brimore
- Taager Shopping
- Apprl
- StyleDoubler
- Swappie
- Rue du Commerce
- Smiirl
- Sephora
- mobile.de
- Zalando
- idealo
- Tomigo
- Greeks.Social
- Broombids
- Meesho
- Shopsy
- Chilibeli
- Aplikasi Super
- Divar Shopping
- Trumpet
- Digikala
- Popdeem
- Irish Brands
- Boards
- Easy Social Shop
- GROO
- Bantoa
- GreenApes
- Comehome
- Line
- Linktree
- Flip Fit
- KiliShop
- Copia
- PG Mall
- TikTok Seller
- Sav.com
- Truekeo.com
- eBay
- Orderchamp
- Productpine
- Jiji Nigeria
- Sendbox
- reselr.com
- Resellee
- cafe24 corp.
- Brainly
- Ganymede SP. Z.o.o.
- Vkontakte
- Youla
- Shoppilot
- Tajer
- Fordeal
- Shopee
- Carousell
- Mdada
- atonzo
- BabyGroup.co.za
- TMON
- Zigbang
- Wemakeprice
- Playtomic
- 21Buttons
- Moodyo
- SHEIN
- ImmoScout24
- Inyova
- Kkday
- koo.live
- LinkBy
- Trendyol
- TurkSey
- The Luxury Closet
- Zbooni
- SellAnyCar.com
- Floranow
- LOOKK
- Depop
- AGORA
- Company Shop
- Amazon Shopping
- Verishop and Verishop Mini
- Zalo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/omhcg3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article