Global Social Commerce Market Databook 2024: 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics -Forecasts to 2029

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Feb, 2024, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spanning from 2024 to 2029, the global social commerce industry is slated for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%, with the gross merchandise value (GMV) anticipated to surge from US$642.09 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$1,339.75 billion by 2029. 

This detailed report provides a granular analysis of over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level, each thoroughly dissecting social commerce trends by end-use sectors, operational KPIs, product dynamics, as well as consumer demographics.

Encapsulating a total of 20 country-level reports, the bundled offering delivers a multi-faceted view of social commerce dynamics, encompassing pivotal areas such as:

  • Ecommerce and social commerce industry market size, forecast, and key performance indicators from 2020-2029
  • Comprehensive breakdown of market size and forecasts by retail product categories including apparel, beauty, electronics, and more
  • In-depth analysis by consumer segment (B2B, B2C, C2C), end-use device (mobile, desktop), location (domestic, cross-border), and tier cities
  • Payment method trends ranging from traditional to digital alternatives
  • Exploration of various social commerce platforms like video commerce, social networks, and group buying, among others
  • Consumer demographics & behavior insights segmented by age, income, and gender

This title is a bundled offering provides detailed 20 reports, covering global insights along with data centric analysis at global and country level:

  • Global Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • Argentina Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • Australia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • Brazil Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • Canada Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • China Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • France Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • Germany Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • India Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • Italy Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • Mexico Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • Nigeria Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • Philippines Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • Russia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • South Africa Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • Thailand Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • United States Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
  • Vietnam Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Scope

Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of Social Commerce industry. Below is a summary of key market segments offered at country level:

Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel
  • Hospitality

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2023

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

Key Report Benefits

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2020-2029).
  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.


Company Coverage:

  • Facebook
  • TikTok
  • Instagram
  • eBay Australia
  • JB Hi-Fi
  • BuyersCircle
  • Shopify Austria
  • Refurbed
  • wikifolio
  • kyddo
  • snooopit
  • Daraz
  • ShopUp
  • AjkerDeal
  • Evaly
  • Kazidomi
  • My Social Book
  • myShopi
  • Lokkal
  • Earnieland
  • YouTube
  • Facily
  • Zoop Brasil
  • LTK
  • Think Dirty
  • MILLIONS.CO
  • PopshopLive
  • ESCAPESwithYOU
  • Chile 360
  • Fantastic
  • Douyin Live Shopping
  • Taobao Live
  • Kuaishou
  • Pinduoduo
  • Taobao Marketplace
  • Elenas
  • Valienta
  • Unisport
  • My SkatePro
  • Flauntin
  • Brimore
  • Taager Shopping
  • Apprl
  • StyleDoubler
  • Swappie
  • Rue du Commerce
  • Smiirl
  • Sephora
  • mobile.de
  • Zalando
  • idealo
  • Tomigo
  • Greeks.Social
  • Broombids
  • Meesho
  • Shopsy
  • Twitter
  • Chilibeli
  • Aplikasi Super
  • Divar Shopping
  • Trumpet
  • Digikala
  • Popdeem
  • Irish Brands
  • Boards
  • Easy Social Shop
  • GROO
  • Bantoa
  • GreenApes
  • Comehome
  • Line
  • Linktree
  • Flip Fit
  • KiliShop
  • Copia
  • PG Mall
  • TikTok Seller
  • Sav.com
  • Truekeo.com
  • eBay
  • Orderchamp
  • Productpine
  • Jiji Nigeria
  • Sendbox
  • reselr.com
  • Resellee
  • cafe24 corp.
  • Brainly
  • Ganymede SP. Z.o.o.
  • Vkontakte
  • Youla
  • Shoppilot
  • Tajer
  • Fordeal
  • Shopee
  • Carousell
  • Mdada
  • atonzo
  • BabyGroup.co.za
  • TMON
  • Zigbang
  • Wemakeprice
  • Playtomic
  • 21Buttons
  • Moodyo
  • SHEIN
  • ImmoScout24
  • Inyova
  • Kkday
  • koo.live
  • LinkBy
  • Trendyol
  • TurkSey
  • The Luxury Closet
  • Zbooni
  • SellAnyCar.com
  • Floranow
  • LOOKK
  • Depop
  • AGORA
  • Company Shop
  • Amazon Shopping
  • Verishop and Verishop Mini
  • Zalo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/omhcg3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Smart Street Lighting Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: Smart Street Lighting Powered by Photovoltaic (PV) Source Storms into the Spotlight, Led by the Focus on Renewable Energy Sources

Global Smart Street Lighting Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: Smart Street Lighting Powered by Photovoltaic (PV) Source Storms into the Spotlight, Led by the Focus on Renewable Energy Sources

The "Smart Street Lighting - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Smart Street...
Global Avionics Market Forecast Report to 2030: Growing Fleet of Commercial and Military Aircraft Presents Key Growth Opportunities - A $81.8 Billion Forecasted Market by 2030

Global Avionics Market Forecast Report to 2030: Growing Fleet of Commercial and Military Aircraft Presents Key Growth Opportunities - A $81.8 Billion Forecasted Market by 2030

The "Global Avionics Market by Platform (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, General Aviation, Special Mission Aviation), Fit, Systems and Region ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.