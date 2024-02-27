Global Social Commerce Market Databook 2024: 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics -Forecasts to 2029

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spanning from 2024 to 2029, the global social commerce industry is slated for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%, with the gross merchandise value (GMV) anticipated to surge from US$642.09 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$1,339.75 billion by 2029.

This detailed report provides a granular analysis of over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level, each thoroughly dissecting social commerce trends by end-use sectors, operational KPIs, product dynamics, as well as consumer demographics.

Encapsulating a total of 20 country-level reports, the bundled offering delivers a multi-faceted view of social commerce dynamics, encompassing pivotal areas such as:

Ecommerce and social commerce industry market size, forecast, and key performance indicators from 2020-2029

Comprehensive breakdown of market size and forecasts by retail product categories including apparel, beauty, electronics, and more

In-depth analysis by consumer segment (B2B, B2C, C2C), end-use device (mobile, desktop), location (domestic, cross-border), and tier cities

Payment method trends ranging from traditional to digital alternatives

Exploration of various social commerce platforms like video commerce, social networks, and group buying, among others

Consumer demographics & behavior insights segmented by age, income, and gender

This title is a bundled offering provides detailed 20 reports, covering global insights along with data centric analysis at global and country level:

Global Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Argentina Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Australia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Brazil Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Canada Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

China Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

France Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Germany Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

India Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Italy Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Mexico Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Nigeria Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Philippines Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Russia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

South Africa Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Thailand Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

United States Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Vietnam Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Scope

Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of Social Commerce industry. Below is a summary of key market segments offered at country level:

Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029



Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029



Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029

B2B

B2C

C2C

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029

Mobile

Desktop

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

Domestic

Cross Border

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2023

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

Key Report Benefits

In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2020-2029).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.



Company Coverage:

Facebook

TikTok

Instagram

eBay Australia

JB Hi-Fi

BuyersCircle

Shopify Austria

Refurbed

wikifolio

kyddo

snooopit

Daraz

ShopUp

AjkerDeal

Evaly

Kazidomi

My Social Book

myShopi

Lokkal

Earnieland

YouTube

Facily

Zoop Brasil

LTK

Think Dirty

MILLIONS.CO

PopshopLive

ESCAPESwithYOU

Chile 360

360 Fantastic

Douyin Live Shopping

Taobao Live

Kuaishou

Pinduoduo

Taobao Marketplace

Elenas

Valienta

Unisport

My SkatePro

Flauntin

Brimore

Taager Shopping

Apprl

StyleDoubler

Swappie

Rue du Commerce

Smiirl

Sephora

mobile.de

Zalando

idealo

Tomigo

Greeks.Social

Broombids

Meesho

Shopsy

Twitter

Chilibeli

Aplikasi Super

Divar Shopping

Trumpet

Digikala

Popdeem

Irish Brands

Boards

Easy Social Shop

GROO

Bantoa

GreenApes

Comehome

Line

Linktree

Flip Fit

KiliShop

Copia

PG Mall

TikTok Seller

Sav.com

Truekeo.com

eBay

Orderchamp

Productpine

Jiji Nigeria

Sendbox

reselr.com

Resellee

cafe24 corp.

Brainly

Ganymede SP. Z.o.o.

Vkontakte

Youla

Shoppilot

Tajer

Fordeal

Shopee

Carousell

Mdada

atonzo

BabyGroup.co.za

TMON

Zigbang

Wemakeprice

Playtomic

21Buttons

Moodyo

SHEIN

ImmoScout24

Inyova

Kkday

koo.live

LinkBy

Trendyol

TurkSey

The Luxury Closet

Zbooni

SellAnyCar.com

Floranow

LOOKK

Depop

AGORA

Company Shop

Amazon Shopping

Verishop and Verishop Mini

Zalo

