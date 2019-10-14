Global Social Media Advertising Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 09:20 ET
Social Media Advertising market worldwide is projected to grow by US$152 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.6%. Desktop, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$141.9 Billion by the year 2025, Desktop will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Desktop will reach a market size of US$7.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$37.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Facebook, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Social Media Advertising Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Social Media Advertising Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Social Media Advertising Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Social Media Advertising Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Desktop (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Desktop (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Desktop (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Mobile (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Mobile (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Mobile (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Social Media Advertising Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 10: United States Social Media Advertising Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Social Media Advertising Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Social Media Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Social Media Advertising Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Social Media Advertising Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: Social Media Advertising Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Social Media Advertising: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Social Media Advertising Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Social Media Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Social Media Advertising Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Social Media Advertising Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Social Media Advertising Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Social Media Advertising Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Social Media Advertising Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Social Media Advertising Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Social Media Advertising Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Social Media Advertising Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 26: Social Media Advertising Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Social Media Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Social Media Advertising Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 29: French Social Media Advertising Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Social Media Advertising Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Social Media Advertising Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Social Media Advertising Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Social Media Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Social Media Advertising Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Social Media Advertising Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Social Media Advertising Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Social Media Advertising:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Social Media Advertising Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Social Media Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Social Media Advertising Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Social Media Advertising Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Social Media Advertising Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Social Media Advertising Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Social Media Advertising Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Social Media Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Social Media Advertising Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Social Media Advertising Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Social Media Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Social Media Advertising Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 50: Social Media Advertising Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Social Media Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Social Media Advertising Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Social Media Advertising Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Social Media Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Social Media Advertising Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Social Media Advertising Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Social Media Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Social Media Advertising Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Social Media Advertising Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Social Media Advertising Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Social Media Advertising Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Social Media Advertising Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Social Media Advertising Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Social Media
Advertising: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Social Media Advertising Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Social Media Advertising Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Social Media Advertising Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Social Media Advertising Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Social Media Advertising Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Social Media Advertising Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Social Media Advertising Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Social Media Advertising Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Social Media Advertising Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Social Media Advertising Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Social Media Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Social Media Advertising Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Social Media Advertising Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Social Media Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Social Media Advertising Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Social Media Advertising Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Social Media Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Social Media Advertising Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Social Media Advertising Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Social Media Advertising Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Social Media Advertising Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 86: Social Media Advertising Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Social Media Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Social Media Advertising Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Social Media Advertising Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Social Media Advertising Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Social Media Advertising: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Social Media Advertising Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Social Media Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Social Media Advertising Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Social Media Advertising Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Social Media Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Social Media Advertising Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Social Media Advertising Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Social Media Advertising Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Social Media Advertising Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Social Media Advertising
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Social Media Advertising Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Social Media Advertising Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Social Media Advertising
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Social Media Advertising Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Social Media Advertising Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Social Media Advertising Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Social Media Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMAZON.COM, INC.
FACEBOOK, INC.
GOOGLE LLC
LINKEDIN CORPORATION
PINTEREST, INC.
SNAPCHAT
TUMBLR/VERIZON MEDIA
TWITTER
VIMEO, LLC
YOUTUBE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
