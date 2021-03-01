Global Social Media Analytics Market Report 2021: Market is Witnessing the Increasing Demand Due to Its Cost-Effectiveness and Easy Availability - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Social Media Analytics Market By Application (Sales and Marketing Management, Customer Experience Management, Competitive Intelligence, & Others), By Analytics Type, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Industry, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Social Media Analytics Market is expected to undergo a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of mobile eCommerce and need for improvising on customer services.



Also, the market is witnessing the increasing demand due to its cost-effectiveness and easy availability. The evolution from business intelligence (BI) techniques to advanced analytics techniques and massive upsurge in the number of social media users are some other key factors, which are expected to propel the demand for social media analytics over the next five years.



Social Media Analytics or SMA is an approach to collect data from social media sites & blogs and evaluating that data to make business decisions. As machine learning and artificial intelligence have advanced, social media analytics has made it easier for businesses to quantify in a scalable way the information in social media posts.



The Global Social Media Analytics Market is segmented based on application, analytics type, deployment, organisation size, industry and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into sales and marketing management, customer experience management, competitive intelligence, risk management and fraud detection, public safety and law enforcement and others.



The risk management and fraud detection segment held the largest market in 2020 share and is expected to undergo fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing need for identification and mitigation of fraudulent activities through social media.



Regionally, North America holds dominance in the Global Social Media Analytics Market owing to the increasing use of the big data technology and increasing investment by enterprises in in real-time analytics. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to undergo fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing investment in process of digitalization.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Social Media Analytics Market are International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, Adobe Systems Incorporated, SAS Institute Inc., Clarabridge, Inc., Netbase Solutions, Inc., Brandwatch, Talkwalker Inc., GoodData Corporation, Crimson Hexagon, Inc., Simply Measured, Inc., Sysomos, Digimind, Unmetric Inc, Cision US Inc., Simplify360, Inc., Hootsuite Media Inc. and Meltwater.



The leading market players are engaged in new product launches and partnerships and collaborations to expand their global reach.



