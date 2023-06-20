Global Social Media Analytics Report 2023: Analytics Will Uncap Businesses' Future Growth Potential and Transform Customer Experiences

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Jun, 2023, 13:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Social Media Analytics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study discusses top 10 trends, growth drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities in the social media analytics market.

Social media analytics is the ability to evaluate and examine data gathered from social media platforms. Social media data includes metrics beyond likes, followers, views, clicks, and impressions. Businesses leverage social media analytics to understand customer preferences and gain competitive intelligence.

Social media analytics can be predictive, prescriptive, or descriptive; it helps businesses understand the different parts of a problem, thereby enabling them to tackle issues strategically.

When combined with other voice-of-the-customer (VoC) data (obtained from surveys, reviews, and other sources), social media analytics can be leveraged to inform a business's marketing, sales, service, and engagement initiatives and strategies to offer fulfilling customer experiences.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Definitions

  • Relevant Definitions for This Study

2. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Social Media Analytics Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment

  • Social Media Analytics Market Environment

4. Top Trends to Watch

  • Top 15 Social Media Analytics Trends

5. Key Growth Drivers and Restraints

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

6. Social Media Analytics and Customer Journeys

  • Social Media Analytics across the Customer Journey
  • Customer and Business Actions through the Social Customer Journey

7. Reaping Benefits with Social Media Analytics

  • Benefits of Social Media Analytics

8. Contact Centers and Social Media Analytics

  • Evolution of the Contact Center with Social Media Analytics
  • Evolutionary Technology Explained
  • Contact Center Solution Providers Leverage Social Media for Customer Care

9. Social Media Analytics and CX Use-Cases

10. Social Media Analytics Solutions - Provider Landscape

  • Social Media Analytics Solutions - Provider Profiles
  • Social Media Analytics - Provider Segmentation
  • Vendor Scoping

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Partnerships and Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Enhancement of Visualization and Reporting Capabilities
  • Emphasis on Security and Data Compliance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98eo3m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global High-performance Plastics Industry Report 2023: Volume and Revenue Forecasts for Each Segment and Sub-Segments 2019-2029

Global IoT Growth Opportunities in the Metaverse 2023 Featuring Intel, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Unity, Cisco, Verizon, IBM, Tencent, SAP, Accenture, & AWS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.