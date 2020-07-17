Global Social Media IT Spending Market Outlook to 2027 with Profiles of 42 Companies

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Media IT Spending - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 9th edition of this report. The 104-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Social Media IT Spending Market to Reach US$197.5 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Social Media IT Spending estimated at US$58.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$197.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Social Media IT Spending market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$34.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$34.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell EMC

Google Analytics

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

Hubspot Inc.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Kenshoo, Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

NetApp, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce. com, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS AB

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Unmetric Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Total Companies Profiled: 42

