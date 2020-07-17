Global Social Media IT Spending Market Outlook to 2027 with Profiles of 42 Companies
Jul 17, 2020, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Media IT Spending - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 9th edition of this report. The 104-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Social Media IT Spending Market to Reach US$197.5 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Social Media IT Spending estimated at US$58.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$197.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Social Media IT Spending market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$34.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$34.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Adobe Systems, Inc.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell EMC
- Google Analytics
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.
- Hubspot Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Kenshoo, Ltd.
- Microsoft Corporation
- NetApp, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce. com, Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS AB
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Unmetric Inc.
- VMware, Inc.
Total Companies Profiled: 42
