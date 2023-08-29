Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing Market Report 2023: A $4.67 Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Restructuring and Focus on Adjacencies in Publishing to Play Key Role

29 Aug, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Social Science and Humanities market totaled $4.49 billion in revenue in 2022 an increase of 0.8% over $4.46 billion in 2021
The report found that market growth can be attributed to the recovery of major competitors in the market that saw short-term declines in revenue in 2020-2021. The analyst also determined that the market saw an increase of 1.9% in online content revenue in 2022 vs $1.118 billion versus 2021. The Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing 2023-2027 determined that this market continues to be dominated by books, which in 2022 accounted for 38% of revenue, followed by journals, which delivered 36% of revenue in the same year.
The report surfaces trends impacting the market, offers an analysis of the market landscape, provides profiles on the leading competitors in the market, and identifies mergers and acquisitions in the market from 2020-2023. Also included are a global forecast, insights on how these information products are being used, geographic and product format breakdowns and current industry challenges
The data and findings are based on the analyst's internal research and analysis of official data drawn from a wide range of expert sources, including interviews with industry executives, trade associations, government data sources, specialized industry databases, trade and publishing trade publications, annual reports, SEC filings, company Websites and marketing materials, earning call presentations, industry surveys and conference proceedings and other authoritative sources.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape is currently dynamic due to Clarivate's acquisition of ProQuest and its impact on the established hierarchy within the market. Clarivate has ambitious plans for the integration of ProQuest into the company's structure, and once that integration is more fully articulated there will likely be impacts on other competitors in the academic space.
Informa and Cengage have undertaken extensive restructuring, and many companies are engaged in strategic reviews of their businesses, especially those with exposure in higher education markets. Informa sold off its large Informa Intelligence division to allow more focus on its B2B businesses and the Taylor & Francis publishing division.
Cambridge University Press merged with the Cambridge Assessment business to create a new entity: Cambridge University Press & Assessments. This union highlights the focus on end-to-end structures in publishing. Many publishers are moving laterally into adjacencies such as assessments, specialized workforce education services around upskilling and reskilling.
Outlook
The macroeconomic outlook is steadily weakening and impacts from the academic markets are also negatively affecting the publishing competitors that serve those markets.
The total Social Sciences & Humanities publishing market is forecast to reach $4.5 billion in 2023, gaining 0.7% over 2022. Longer term, the macroenvironment is expected to hinder growth over the 2023-2025 period. Minimal growth is forecast for the scholarly publishing market, reaching $4.67 billion in revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of 0.8% over the 2023-2027 period.
The Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing 2023-2027 report covers the following major categories:
- Market Trends
- Market Landscape
- Leading Competitors
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Global Forecasts
- Definitions of Social Sciences and Humanities Publishing by Media
- The Changing Role of Journals
- Academic Library Insights
- Global R & D Spending
- Profiles of Leading Competitors
The report also contains detailed and granular data and analysis on key trends and developments in the market including a focus on:
- Economic Headwinds Impacting the Market
- The Social Sciences and Humanities Pipeline
- Pricing Issues at Academic Libraries
- NIH Funding
Key companies profiled include:
- Bloomsbury Publishing
- Brill
- Cengage
- De Gruyter
- EBSCO Information Services
- Elsevier
- Informa
- Oxford University Press
- Pearson
- Peter Lang
- ProQuest
- Sage Publishing
- Springer Nature
- Wiley
Key Topics Covered:
METHODOLOGY
- DEFINITION OF SOCIAL SCIENCES & HUMANITIES PUBLISHING
- Social Science & Humanities Disciplines
- DEFINITIONS OF SOCIAL SCIENCE & HUMANITIES PUBLISHING BY MEDIA
- Books
- Journals
- Online Content and Services
- Abstracting & Indexing Services
- Other Activities
- Elimination
- SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- DEFINITIONS BY GEOGRAPHY
- SOURCES OF INFORMATION
- Methodology for Estimates and Forecasts
EXECUTIVE OVERVIEW
- INTRODUCTION
- Executive Overview Figure. Social Sciences & Humanities Product Segments, 2022 (percent)
- Leading Competitors
- Competitive Landscape
- Outlook
CHAPTER 1: MARKET TRENDS
- INTRODUCTION
- CURRENT TRENDS
- Economic Headwinds Accelerating
- The SSH Pipeline
- Master's Degrees
- Doctoral Degrees
- Survey of Earned Doctorates
- Changing Role of Journals in SSH Publishing
- Academic Library Insights
- Pricing Issues at Academic Libraries
- NIH Funding for Behavioral and Social Science
- Global R&D Spending
CHAPTER 2: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- INTRODUCTION
- MARKET SIZE
- Books
- Journals
- Online Content
- Abstracting & Indexing Services
- Other Activities
- SSH PUBLISHING BY GEOGRAPHY
- Language Splits
- Social Science Research Output
- China Advancing in SSH Research
- SSH Publishing by Region
- Currency Effects
CHAPTER 3: LEADING COMPETITORS
- INTRODUCTION
- LEADING SSH PUBLISHERS
- Informa
- Company Overview
- Business Segments
- Taylor & Francis
- Portfolio of Brands
- SSH Content
- Books
- Journals
- Recent Company Performance
- SSH Revenue
- Publishing Strategy
- Innovation
- Routledge Open Research
- Open Plus Books
- Stylus Publishing
- Pilot of Transparent Peer Review Model
- Product Development
- Elsevier
- Ebsco Information Services
- Proquest
- Springer Nature
- Sage Publishing
- Wiley
- Cengage
- Oxford University Press
- Cambridge University Press
- OTHER LEADING SOCIAL SCIENCE & HUMANITIES PUBLISHERS
- Bloomsbury Publishing
- De Gruyter
- Brill
- Peter Lang
- Pearson
- Art Publishers
- Abrams
- Thames & Hudson
- Phaidon Press
- MetPublications
- University Presses
- Harvard University Press
- University of Chicago
- Other University Presses
- Online Content
- Redalyc
- Latindex
- SciELO
CHAPTER 4: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
- MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
- Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships: SSH Publishing 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL FORECAST
- INTRODUCTION
- MARKET FORECAST
- Outlook: Leading SSH Publishers
- Global Markets
- Product Segments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucryy1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article