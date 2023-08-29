Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing Market Report 2023: A $4.67 Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Restructuring and Focus on Adjacencies in Publishing to Play Key Role

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Social Science and Humanities market totaled $4.49 billion in revenue in 2022 an increase of 0.8% over $4.46 billion in 2021

The report found that market growth can be attributed to the recovery of major competitors in the market that saw short-term declines in revenue in 2020-2021. The analyst also determined that the market saw an increase of 1.9% in online content revenue in 2022 vs $1.118 billion versus 2021. The Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing 2023-2027 determined that this market continues to be dominated by books, which in 2022 accounted for 38% of revenue, followed by journals, which delivered 36% of revenue in the same year.

The report surfaces trends impacting the market, offers an analysis of the market landscape, provides profiles on the leading competitors in the market, and identifies mergers and acquisitions in the market from 2020-2023. Also included are a global forecast, insights on how these information products are being used, geographic and product format breakdowns and current industry challenges

The data and findings are based on the analyst's internal research and analysis of official data drawn from a wide range of expert sources, including interviews with industry executives, trade associations, government data sources, specialized industry databases, trade and publishing trade publications, annual reports, SEC filings, company Websites and marketing materials, earning call presentations, industry surveys and conference proceedings and other authoritative sources.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is currently dynamic due to Clarivate's acquisition of ProQuest and its impact on the established hierarchy within the market. Clarivate has ambitious plans for the integration of ProQuest into the company's structure, and once that integration is more fully articulated there will likely be impacts on other competitors in the academic space.

Informa and Cengage have undertaken extensive restructuring, and many companies are engaged in strategic reviews of their businesses, especially those with exposure in higher education markets. Informa sold off its large Informa Intelligence division to allow more focus on its B2B businesses and the Taylor & Francis publishing division.

Cambridge University Press merged with the Cambridge Assessment business to create a new entity: Cambridge University Press & Assessments. This union highlights the focus on end-to-end structures in publishing. Many publishers are moving laterally into adjacencies such as assessments, specialized workforce education services around upskilling and reskilling.

Outlook

The macroeconomic outlook is steadily weakening and impacts from the academic markets are also negatively affecting the publishing competitors that serve those markets.

The total Social Sciences & Humanities publishing market is forecast to reach $4.5 billion in 2023, gaining 0.7% over 2022. Longer term, the macroenvironment is expected to hinder growth over the 2023-2025 period. Minimal growth is forecast for the scholarly publishing market, reaching $4.67 billion in revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of 0.8% over the 2023-2027 period.

The Global Social Sciences & Humanities Publishing 2023-2027 report covers the following major categories:

Market Trends

Market Landscape

Leading Competitors

Mergers and Acquisitions

Global Forecasts

Definitions of Social Sciences and Humanities Publishing by Media

The Changing Role of Journals

Academic Library Insights

Global R & D Spending

Profiles of Leading Competitors

The report also contains detailed and granular data and analysis on key trends and developments in the market including a focus on:

Economic Headwinds Impacting the Market

The Social Sciences and Humanities Pipeline

Pricing Issues at Academic Libraries

NIH Funding

Key companies profiled include:

Bloomsbury Publishing

Brill

Cengage

De Gruyter

EBSCO Information Services

Elsevier

Informa

Oxford University Press

Press Pearson

Peter Lang

ProQuest

Sage Publishing

Springer Nature

Wiley

Key Topics Covered:

METHODOLOGY

DEFINITION OF SOCIAL SCIENCES & HUMANITIES PUBLISHING

Social Science & Humanities Disciplines

DEFINITIONS OF SOCIAL SCIENCE & HUMANITIES PUBLISHING BY MEDIA

Books

Journals

Online Content and Services

Abstracting & Indexing Services

Other Activities

Elimination

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

DEFINITIONS BY GEOGRAPHY

SOURCES OF INFORMATION

Methodology for Estimates and Forecasts

EXECUTIVE OVERVIEW

INTRODUCTION

Executive Overview Figure. Social Sciences & Humanities Product Segments, 2022 (percent)

Leading Competitors

Competitive Landscape

Outlook

CHAPTER 1: MARKET TRENDS

INTRODUCTION

CURRENT TRENDS

Economic Headwinds Accelerating

The SSH Pipeline

Master's Degrees

Doctoral Degrees

Survey of Earned Doctorates

Changing Role of Journals in SSH Publishing

Academic Library Insights

Pricing Issues at Academic Libraries

NIH Funding for Behavioral and Social Science

Global R&D Spending

CHAPTER 2: MARKET LANDSCAPE

INTRODUCTION

MARKET SIZE

Books

Journals

Online Content

Abstracting & Indexing Services

Other Activities

SSH PUBLISHING BY GEOGRAPHY

Language Splits

Social Science Research Output

China Advancing in SSH Research

SSH Publishing by Region

Currency Effects

CHAPTER 3: LEADING COMPETITORS

INTRODUCTION

LEADING SSH PUBLISHERS

Informa

Company Overview

Business Segments

Taylor & Francis

& Francis Portfolio of Brands

SSH Content

Books

Journals

Recent Company Performance

SSH Revenue

Publishing Strategy

Innovation

Routledge Open Research

Open Plus Books

Stylus Publishing

Pilot of Transparent Peer Review Model

Product Development

Elsevier

Ebsco Information Services

Proquest

Springer Nature

Sage Publishing

Wiley

Cengage

Oxford University Press

Press Cambridge University Press

Press OTHER LEADING SOCIAL SCIENCE & HUMANITIES PUBLISHERS

Bloomsbury Publishing

De Gruyter

Brill

Peter Lang

Pearson

Art Publishers

Abrams

Thames & Hudson

Phaidon Press

MetPublications

University Presses

Harvard University Press

Press University of Chicago

Other University Presses

Online Content

Redalyc

Latindex

SciELO

CHAPTER 4: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships: SSH Publishing 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL FORECAST

INTRODUCTION

MARKET FORECAST

Outlook: Leading SSH Publishers

Global Markets

Product Segments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucryy1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets