Global Social TV Industry
Oct 02, 2019, 12:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social TV market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.7%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818153/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$73.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$86.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$132.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$323.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Flowics; iPowow! Ltd.; Megaphone LLC; Never.no; SentabTV (Estonia); Socialbakers; Sprinklr, Inc.; Sprout Social; Talkwalker Inc.; Telescope, Inc.; Vizrt
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Social TV Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Social TV Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Social TV Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Social TV Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Software (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Software (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Software (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Professional Services (Solution) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Professional Services (Solution) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Professional Services (Solution) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Sports (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Sports (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Sports (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: News (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: News (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: News (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: TV Shows (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: TV Shows (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: TV Shows (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Social TV Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Social TV Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Social TV Market in the United States by Solution: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Social TV Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Social TV Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Social TV Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 27: Social TV Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Social TV Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Social TV Historic Market Review by Solution
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 30: Social TV Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Social TV Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Social TV Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Social TV Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Social TV: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: Social TV Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Social TV Market Share Analysis by Solution:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Social TV
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Social TV Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Social TV Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Social TV Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Social TV Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Social TV Market by Solution: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Social TV in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Social TV Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Social TV Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Social TV Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Social TV Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Social TV Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Social TV Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Social TV Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 50: Social TV Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Social TV Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Social TV Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Social TV Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Social TV Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Social TV Market in France by Solution: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Social TV Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Social TV Market Share Analysis by Solution:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Social TV Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Social TV Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Social TV Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Social TV Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: German Social TV Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Social TV Market Share Breakdown by Solution:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Social TV Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: German Social TV Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Social TV Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Social TV Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Social TV Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Social TV Market by Solution: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Social TV in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Social TV Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Social TV Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Social TV: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Social TV Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Social TV Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Social TV in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Social TV Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Social TV Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Social TV Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 80: Social TV Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by
Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe Social TV Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Social TV Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Social TV Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Social TV Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Social TV Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Social TV Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Social TV Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Social TV Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Social TV Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Social TV Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Social TV Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Rest of World Social TV Historic Market Review by
Solution in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: Social TV Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Rest of World Social TV Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Social TV Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of World Social TV Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
FLOWICS
IPOWOW! LTD.
MEGAPHONE LLC
NEVER.NO
SENTABTV
SOCIALBAKERS
SPRINKLR, INC.
SPROUT SOCIAL
TALKWALKER
TELESCOPE, INC.
VIZRT
V. CURATED RESEARCH
