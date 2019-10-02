Global Social TV Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social TV market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.7%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818153/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$73.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$86.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$132.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$323.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Flowics; iPowow! Ltd.; Megaphone LLC; Never.no; SentabTV (Estonia); Socialbakers; Sprinklr, Inc.; Sprout Social; Talkwalker Inc.; Telescope, Inc.; Vizrt







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818153/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Social TV Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Social TV Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Social TV Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Social TV Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Software (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Software (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Software (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Professional Services (Solution) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Professional Services (Solution) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Professional Services (Solution) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Sports (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Sports (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Sports (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: News (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: News (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: News (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: TV Shows (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: TV Shows (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: TV Shows (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Social TV Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Social TV Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Social TV Market in the United States by Solution: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Social TV Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Social TV Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Social TV Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 27: Social TV Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Social TV Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Social TV Historic Market Review by Solution

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 30: Social TV Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Social TV Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Social TV Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Social TV Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Social TV: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: Social TV Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Social TV Market Share Analysis by Solution:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Social TV

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Social TV Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Social TV Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Social TV Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Social TV Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Social TV Market by Solution: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Social TV in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Social TV Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Social TV Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Social TV Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Social TV Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Social TV Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Social TV Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Social TV Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 50: Social TV Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Social TV Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Social TV Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Social TV Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Social TV Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Social TV Market in France by Solution: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Social TV Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Social TV Market Share Analysis by Solution:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Social TV Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Social TV Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Social TV Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Social TV Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: German Social TV Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Social TV Market Share Breakdown by Solution:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Social TV Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: German Social TV Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Social TV Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Social TV Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Social TV Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Social TV Market by Solution: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Social TV in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Social TV Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Social TV Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Social TV: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Social TV Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Social TV Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Social TV in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Social TV Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Social TV Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Social TV Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 80: Social TV Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by

Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe Social TV Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Social TV Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Social TV Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe Social TV Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Social TV Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Social TV Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Social TV Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Social TV Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Social TV Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Social TV Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Social TV Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World Social TV Historic Market Review by

Solution in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: Social TV Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Rest of World Social TV Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Social TV Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of World Social TV Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



FLOWICS

IPOWOW! LTD.

MEGAPHONE LLC

NEVER.NO

SENTABTV

SOCIALBAKERS

SPRINKLR, INC.

SPROUT SOCIAL

TALKWALKER

TELESCOPE, INC.

VIZRT



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818153/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

