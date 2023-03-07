Global Social TV Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2030
Mar 07, 2023, 10:40 ET
Global Social TV Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Social TV estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.5% over the period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.1% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Professional Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $776.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR
The Social TV market in the U.S. is estimated at US$776.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 66 Featured)
- Flowics
- iPowow! Ltd.
- Megaphone LLC
- Never.no
- SentabTV (Estonia)
- Socialbakers
- Sprinklr, Inc.
- Sprout Social
- Talkwalker Inc.
- Telescope, Inc.
- Vizrt
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Social TV - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
