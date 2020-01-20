Global Soda Ash Market 2020-2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Soda Ash Market 2020-2024

The analyst the soda ash market, and it is poised to grow by USD 8.46 million MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on soda ash market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing applications of glass market. In addition, the emerging middle-class population is anticipated to boost the growth of the soda ash market as well.



Market Segmentation

This soda ash market is segmented as below:

End-users

• Glass

• Chemicals

• Detergents

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• and MEA



Key Trends for soda ash market growth

This study identifies emerging middle-class population as the prime reasons driving the soda ash market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in soda ash market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the soda ash market, including some of the vendors such as CIECH SA, Ciner Resources LP, Genesis Energy LP, Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., NIRMA Ltd., Shandong Haihua Group Co. Ltd., Sisecam Group, Solvay SA, Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Co. Ltd., and Tata Chemicals Ltd.





