NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Sodium Acetate



Sodium acetate, also known as sodium ethanoate, is the trihydrate sodium salt of acetic acid. Sodium acetate is synthesized by reacting acetic acid with sodium hydroxide or sodium carbonate. Based on its formation, sodium acetate occurs in two forms—the crystal form called sodium acetate trihydrate (SAT) and the anhydrous form called sodium acetate anhydrous (SAA).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439256



Technavio's analysts forecast the global sodium acetate market to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sodium acetate market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Sodium Acetate market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• American Elements

• CABB

• GELEST

• Mitsubushi Chemical Corporation

• Niacet

• Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing



Market driver

• Growing demand for sodium acetate from APAC

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Availability of substitutes

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Emerging end-use applications

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439256



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sodium-acetate-market-2018-2022-300667782.html