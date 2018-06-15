Global Sodium Acetate Market 2018-2022: Growing Prominence in Medical and Pharmaceutical Sectors

The global sodium acetate market to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Sodium Acetate market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emerging end-use applications. The end-use applications of sodium acetate such as water treatment, chemical agents, cosmetics, animal feeds, concrete sealing, and buffer solution for molecular biology are driving the global sodium acetate market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for sodium acetate from APAC. The sodium acetate market in APAC is witnessing the fastest growth rate of 7.40% due to the increased demand from end-use industries such as leather and textile, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of substitutes. The global sodium acetate market is facing a growing threat from other substitutes such as sodium citrate, sodium phosphate, malic acid, benzoic acid, sodium benzoate, and potassium acetate.

Key vendors

American Elements

CABB

GELEST

Mitsubushi Chemical Corporation

Niacet

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

SAT - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

SAA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Leather and textile - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Medical and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Food - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Emerging end-use applications

Growing prominence in medical and pharmaceutical sectors

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lz376d/global_sodium?w=5





