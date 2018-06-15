Global Sodium Acetate Market 2018-2022: Growing Prominence in Medical and Pharmaceutical Sectors

DUBLIN, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Sodium Acetate Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sodium acetate market to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Sodium Acetate market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is emerging end-use applications. The end-use applications of sodium acetate such as water treatment, chemical agents, cosmetics, animal feeds, concrete sealing, and buffer solution for molecular biology are driving the global sodium acetate market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for sodium acetate from APAC. The sodium acetate market in APAC is witnessing the fastest growth rate of 7.40% due to the increased demand from end-use industries such as leather and textile, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of substitutes. The global sodium acetate market is facing a growing threat from other substitutes such as sodium citrate, sodium phosphate, malic acid, benzoic acid, sodium benzoate, and potassium acetate.
Key vendors
- American Elements
- CABB
- GELEST
- Mitsubushi Chemical Corporation
- Niacet
- Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- SAT - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- SAA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Leather and textile - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Medical and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Food - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Emerging end-use applications
- Growing prominence in medical and pharmaceutical sectors
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
