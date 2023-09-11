Global Sodium Chloride Industry Report 2023-2028 Featuring K+S Group, China National Salt Industry Group, Compass Minerals International, Cargill, & Dampier Salt

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sodium Chloride Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sodium chloride market has seen substantial growth, reaching US$ 28.6 billion in 2022, with projections indicating it will further expand to US$ 32.2 billion by 2028, reflecting a steady CAGR of 2% from 2022 to 2028.

Recent years have witnessed a notable surge in the use of sodium chloride (NaCl) across various sectors, including animal feed, water and waste treatment, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, NaCl plays a vital role in de-icing streets and highways during heavy snowfall, particularly in North America and Europe.

The increasing adoption of sodium chloride in diverse industries is the key driver behind market growth. In the food sector, NaCl is a staple for seasoning, coloring, meat curing, and fish preservation. Its multifaceted utility includes flavor enhancement, food preservation, spoilage prevention, and the safe preservation of ready-to-eat meats and cheeses.

Salt's importance extends to the fermentation process of foods like sauerkraut, pickles, and kefir. Furthermore, sodium chloride finds applications in medical settings for catheter flush injections, intravenous infusions, and object cleaning, including contact lenses.

In the chemical industry, NaCl assumes a crucial role, primarily in the production of caustic soda, sodium chlorite, ammonium chloride, and sodium bicarbonate. Moreover, sodium chloride serves as a significant feedstock for various industrial processes and water softening applications, further contributing to its market growth prospects.

Breakup by Source:



Breakup by Source:

Sea Water

Rock Salt

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Chemical Industry

Food Grade Salt

Road De-icing

Others

Regional Insights:

Asia

Europe

North America

South and Central America

Others

