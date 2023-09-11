Global Sodium Chloride Industry Report 2023-2028 Featuring K+S Group, China National Salt Industry Group, Compass Minerals International, Cargill, & Dampier Salt

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sodium Chloride Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sodium chloride market has seen substantial growth, reaching US$ 28.6 billion in 2022, with projections indicating it will further expand to US$ 32.2 billion by 2028, reflecting a steady CAGR of 2% from 2022 to 2028.

Recent years have witnessed a notable surge in the use of sodium chloride (NaCl) across various sectors, including animal feed, water and waste treatment, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, NaCl plays a vital role in de-icing streets and highways during heavy snowfall, particularly in North America and Europe.

The increasing adoption of sodium chloride in diverse industries is the key driver behind market growth. In the food sector, NaCl is a staple for seasoning, coloring, meat curing, and fish preservation. Its multifaceted utility includes flavor enhancement, food preservation, spoilage prevention, and the safe preservation of ready-to-eat meats and cheeses.

Salt's importance extends to the fermentation process of foods like sauerkraut, pickles, and kefir. Furthermore, sodium chloride finds applications in medical settings for catheter flush injections, intravenous infusions, and object cleaning, including contact lenses.

In the chemical industry, NaCl assumes a crucial role, primarily in the production of caustic soda, sodium chlorite, ammonium chloride, and sodium bicarbonate. Moreover, sodium chloride serves as a significant feedstock for various industrial processes and water softening applications, further contributing to its market growth prospects.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global sodium chloride market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global sodium chloride market during 2023-2028?
  • What are the key factors driving the global sodium chloride market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global sodium chloride market?
  • What is the breakup of the global sodium chloride market based on the source?
  • What is the breakup of the global sodium chloride market based on the end-use?
  • What are the key regions in the global sodium chloride market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global sodium chloride market?

Competitive Landscape:

  • K+S Group
  • China National Salt Industry Group (CNSIG)
  • Compass Minerals International Inc
  • Cargill Corporation
  • Dampier Salt Limited (DSL)

The essential aspects of the global sodium chloride market evaluated in the report include:

  • Market trends
  • Major regions
  • Impact of COVID-19
  • Key end uses
  • Key manufacturers
  • Price trends
  • Raw material requirements
  • Chemical reactions involved in the manufacturing process
  • Major importers and exporters
  • Value chain analysis
  • Machinery Requirements

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:

  • Sea Water
  • Rock Salt
  • Others

Breakup by End-Use:

  • Chemical Industry
  • Food Grade Salt
  • Road De-icing
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • South and Central America
  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/746p8f

