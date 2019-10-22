Global Sodium Chloride (Salt) Industry
Oct 22, 2019, 11:05 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodium Chloride (Salt) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.7%. Rock Salt, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.2 Billion by the year 2025, Rock Salt will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817682/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$174.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$137 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Rock Salt will reach a market size of US$295 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cargill, Inc.; Cheetham Salt Limited; Compass Minerals International, Inc.; Dominion Salt Ltd.; Ineos Group AG; K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT; Maldon Crystal Salt Co Ltd.; Nouryon; Rio Tinto PLC; Suedwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG; Swiss Saltworks; Tata Chemicals Ltd.; The Henrique Lage Salineira do Nordeste; Wacker Chemie AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817682/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sodium Chloride (Salt) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Rock Salt (Grade) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Rock Salt (Grade) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Rock Salt (Grade) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Solar Salt (Grade) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Solar Salt (Grade) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Solar Salt (Grade) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Grades (Grade) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Grades (Grade) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Grades (Grade) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: De-icing (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: De-icing (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: De-icing (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives (Application)
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives (Application)
Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives (Application)
Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 22: Water Treatment (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Water Treatment (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Water Treatment (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Agriculture (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Agriculture (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Agriculture (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Table 31: United States Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the United States by
Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Sodium Chloride (Salt) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Review by Grade in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Sodium Chloride (Salt): Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis
by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium
Chloride (Salt) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market by Grade:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018-2025
Table 59: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Europe in US$
Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in France by Grade:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis
by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown
by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market by Grade:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Sodium Chloride (Salt):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Sodium Chloride (Salt) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Review
by Grade in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Russia by Grade: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown
by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018-2025
Table 101: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Sodium Chloride (Salt) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Asia-Pacific by
Grade: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Review
by Grade in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Indian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 129: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sodium Chloride
(Salt): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Share Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market by
Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018-2025
Table 149: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Brazil by Grade:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Latin
America by Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Share Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Sodium Chloride (Salt) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 171: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 173: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, anmd 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic
Market by Grade in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 179: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Sodium Chloride (Salt): Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis
by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium
Chloride (Salt) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018-2025
Table 188: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Israel in US$
Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Sodium Chloride (Salt) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 191: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market by
Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 201: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Share Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Africa by Grade: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Sodium Chloride (Salt) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CARGILL, INC.
CHEETHAM SALT LIMITED
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
DOMINION SALT LTD.
K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
MALDON CRYSTAL SALT CO LTD.
NOURYON
RIO TINTO PLC.
SUEDWESTDEUTSCHE SALZWERKE AG
SWISS SALTWORKS
TATA CHEMICALS LIMITED
THE HENRIQUE LAGE SALINEIRA DO NORDESTE
WACKER CHEMIE AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817682/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article