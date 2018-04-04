Global Sodium Cyanide Market 2018-2022 - Supply and Demand, Prices, and Downstream Industries

DUBLIN, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Sodium Cyanide: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world sodium cyanide market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for sodium cyanide.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of sodium cyanide
- It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast Comprehensive data showing sodium cyanide capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on sodium cyanide manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of sodium cyanide in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Sodium cyanide market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: SODIUM CYANIDE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. SODIUM CYANIDE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. SODIUM CYANIDE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World sodium cyanide capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World sodium cyanide production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Sodium cyanide consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Sodium cyanide global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Sodium cyanide prices in the world market
4. SODIUM CYANIDE EUROPEAN MARKET ANALYSIS
5. SODIUM CYANIDE ASIA PACIFIC MARKET ANALYSIS
6. SODIUM CYANIDE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS
7. SODIUM CYANIDE LATIN AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS
8. SODIUM CYANIDE AFRICAN MARKET ANALYSIS
9. SODIUM CYANIDE MARKET PROSPECTS
9.1. Sodium cyanide capacity and production forecast up to 2022
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
9.2. Sodium cyanide consumption forecast up to 2022
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
9.3. Sodium cyanide prices forecast up to 2022
10. KEY COMPANIES IN THE SODIUM CYANIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE
11. SODIUM CYANIDE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
- Sodium cyanide feedstock capacity worldwide
- Trends in sodium cyanide feedstock markets globally
- Prices for sodium cyanide feedstock
12. SODIUM CYANIDE END-USE SECTOR
12.1. Sodium cyanide consumption by application
12.2. Sodium cyanide downstream markets review and forecast
12.3. Sodium cyanide consumers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j7pk9c/global_sodium?w=5
