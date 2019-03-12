Global Sodium Cyanide Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sodium Cyanide: 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world sodium cyanide market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for sodium cyanide.

Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of sodium cyanide

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing sodium cyanide capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on sodium cyanide manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of sodium cyanide in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Sodium cyanide market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: SODIUM CYANIDE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. SODIUM CYANIDE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. SODIUM CYANIDE WORLD MARKET



3.1. World sodium cyanide capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World sodium cyanide production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Sodium cyanide consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Sodium cyanide global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Sodium cyanide prices in the world market



4. SODIUM CYANIDE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Sodium cyanide European market analysis

4.2. Sodium cyanide Asia Pacific market analysis

4.3. Sodium cyanide North American market analysis

4.4. Sodium cyanide Latin American market analysis

4.5. Sodium cyanide African market analysis



5. SODIUM CYANIDE MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Sodium cyanide capacity and production forecast up to 2023

Global production forecast

5.2. Sodium cyanide consumption forecast up to 2023

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Sodium cyanide market prices forecast up to 2023



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE SODIUM CYANIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. SODIUM CYANIDE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. SODIUM CYANIDE END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



