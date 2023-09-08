Global Sodium Hypochlorite Market to Surge to $385.2 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 28.2%: Market Insights

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sodium Hypochlorite Market, By Application, By End-use Industry, By Region- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global sodium hypochlorite market reveals a remarkable growth trajectory, poised to reach $385.2 million by 2030, a substantial increase from $52.8 million in 2022, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%.

Sodium hypochlorite, an inorganic chemical compound featuring a sodium cation and a hypochlorite anion, is widely recognized as liquid bleach. This pale greenish-yellow dilute solution has found extensive use as both a disinfectant and a bleaching agent in households. Its versatility extends to applications in water treatment, cleaning solutions, and vital roles in industries such as food processing and veterinary care.

Market Dynamics

In 2021, the wastewater treatment segment claimed the leading position within the global sodium hypochlorite market, a trend expected to persist through the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the surging global population and urbanization, which drive the demand for purified drinking water and subsequently boost the need for sodium hypochlorite.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to secure a substantial market share during the forecast period (2023-2030). The increased use of household bleaching products in emerging economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea is a significant contributing factor. Sodium hypochlorite plays a pivotal role in chemical manufacturing, industrial processes, and wastewater treatment in these regions. The rising disposable income in countries like India, the world's second-most populous nation, further augments the demand for household products, fueling the growth of sodium hypochlorite in the region.

Key Features of the Study

This study presents a wealth of insights, including revenue opportunities across various segments and compelling investment propositions for the market. It explores market drivers, constraints, opportunities, new product launches, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

The report profiles prominent players in the global sodium hypochlorite market, providing a comprehensive view of their company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and future plans.

Conclusion

This report equips marketers and company management with valuable insights for making informed decisions regarding product launches, technology upgrades, market expansion, and marketing strategies. It caters to various stakeholders in the industry, including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders will find decision-making facilitated through the use of various strategy matrices applied in the analysis of the global sodium hypochlorite market.

Detailed Segmentation

By Application:

  • Cleaning & Disinfection
  • Bleaching
  • Chemical Manufacturing

By End-use Industry:

  • Household
  • Industrial

By Region:

  • North America
    •  U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • U.K.
    • Italy
    • France
    • Germany
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • ASEAN
    • Australia
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Middle East
    • Africa

Company Profiles

  • BASF Chemicals
  • Odyssey Manufacturing Co.
  • Aditya Birla
  • AGC group
  • Orica Watercare
  • Akzo Nobel
  • Shanghai Polymet Commodities Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Chemicals
  • Solvay Chem
  • Sunbelt Chemical Corporations
  • Arkema Group
  • Surpress Chem
  • Ineos

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

120

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$52.8 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$385.2 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

28.2 %

Regions Covered

Global


