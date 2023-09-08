Global Sodium Hypochlorite Market to Surge to $385.2 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 28.2%: Market Insights

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sodium Hypochlorite Market, By Application, By End-use Industry, By Region- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sodium hypochlorite market reveals a remarkable growth trajectory, poised to reach $385.2 million by 2030, a substantial increase from $52.8 million in 2022, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%.

Sodium hypochlorite, an inorganic chemical compound featuring a sodium cation and a hypochlorite anion, is widely recognized as liquid bleach. This pale greenish-yellow dilute solution has found extensive use as both a disinfectant and a bleaching agent in households. Its versatility extends to applications in water treatment, cleaning solutions, and vital roles in industries such as food processing and veterinary care.

Market Dynamics

In 2021, the wastewater treatment segment claimed the leading position within the global sodium hypochlorite market, a trend expected to persist through the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the surging global population and urbanization, which drive the demand for purified drinking water and subsequently boost the need for sodium hypochlorite.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to secure a substantial market share during the forecast period (2023-2030). The increased use of household bleaching products in emerging economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea is a significant contributing factor. Sodium hypochlorite plays a pivotal role in chemical manufacturing, industrial processes, and wastewater treatment in these regions. The rising disposable income in countries like India, the world's second-most populous nation, further augments the demand for household products, fueling the growth of sodium hypochlorite in the region.

Key Features of the Study

This study presents a wealth of insights, including revenue opportunities across various segments and compelling investment propositions for the market. It explores market drivers, constraints, opportunities, new product launches, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

The report profiles prominent players in the global sodium hypochlorite market, providing a comprehensive view of their company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and future plans.

Conclusion

This report equips marketers and company management with valuable insights for making informed decisions regarding product launches, technology upgrades, market expansion, and marketing strategies. It caters to various stakeholders in the industry, including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders will find decision-making facilitated through the use of various strategy matrices applied in the analysis of the global sodium hypochlorite market.

Detailed Segmentation

By Application:

Cleaning & Disinfection

Bleaching

Chemical Manufacturing

By End-use Industry:

Household

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Italy



France



Germany



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Middle East



Africa

Company Profiles

BASF Chemicals

Odyssey Manufacturing Co.

Aditya Birla

AGC group

Orica Watercare

Akzo Nobel

Shanghai Polymet Commodities Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemicals

Solvay Chem

Sunbelt Chemical Corporations

Arkema Group

Surpress Chem

Ineos

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $52.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $385.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.2 % Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ine1tt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets