Global Sodium-ion Batteries Market Analysis 2023: Academia and Industry Strategic Collaborations Driving Technical Advancements

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Technology Innovations in Sodium-ion Batteries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the technology landscape of sodium-ion batteries, their working mechanism and typical materials used for manufacturing; growth drivers and restraints; and a comparative analysis versus lithium-ion, lithium-sulfur, vanadium redox flow, and metal-air batteries according to standard parameters - energy density, cost, and round trip efficiency, among others.

Finally, this study includes an analysis of the technology's company innovation landscape, its patent landscape, and detailed growth opportunity analysis and calls to action that will be key enablers for its adoption.

The world requires more energy storage solutions for a vast range of applications - electric mobility, on-grid and off-grid stationary energy storage, consumer electronics, and data centers, among others. Lithium-ion batteries, currently the most widespread energy storage technology, face many issues that novel energy storage technologies must overcome as energy demand grows.

These issues include a growing strain on the supply chain as demand rises exponentially, issues with mining the metals used in them (nickel and cobalt), safety issues, and high costs.

Sodium-ion batteries provide an attractive value proposition as they can potentially overcome said challenges. Their manufacturing uses abundant materials - such as sodium and aluminum - which are unlikely to suffer from supply chain disruptions and are often locally available, thus supporting local manufacturing.

This is a growing concern across the globe as the Russo-Ukrainian War and the China-Taiwan conflict disrupt markets. Moreover, sodium-ion batteries are safer than lithium-ion ones, as they are less prone to thermal runaway and can work in a wider ambient temperature range.

Sodium-ion batteries' working mechanism is analogous to that of lithium-ion ones since they belong to the same family of alkali metals and share similar chemical properties. With some modifications, current production facilities can manufacture sodium-ion batteries, thus enabling manufacturing to scale up rapidly.

Finally, this study includes an analysis of the technology's company innovation landscape, its patent landscape, and detailed growth opportunity analysis and calls to action that will be key enablers for its adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe

Repurposing Existing Battery Manufacturing Expertise and Infrastructure for Faster Commercialization

Strategic Collaborations Between Academia and Industry to Drive Technical Advancement

Incorporating Artificial Intelligence and Digital Twin Technologies to Find Advanced Materials

Technology Snapshot

Sodium-ion Batteries: Introduction and Working Mechanism

Advantages, Challenges, and the Commercialization Path for SIBs

Materials and Components Used in SIBs

Comparative Analysis of SIBs and LIBs

Comparative Analysis of SIBs and Other Battery Chemistries

Innovations Ecosystem

Prospective Applications for SIBs

Some Prominent Global Stakeholders Involved in SIB Development

Natron Energy, United States

Faradion, United Kingdom

Other Key SIB Developers

Patent Landscape

SIB Manufacturers' Funding Information

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Sodium-ion Battery Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3gqnth

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets