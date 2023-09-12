Global Sodium Percarbonate Market Set to Reach $817.98 Million by 2032: Sustainable Cleaning Solutions Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sodium Percarbonate Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sodium percarbonate market will reach USD 817.98 million by 2032. The report offers insights into current market dynamics and future growth prospects.

Market Drivers

The market's growth is attributed to the rising demand for sodium percarbonate in various cleaning applications, including floor cleaning, laundry, and dishwashing products in the personal care and home industry. Additionally, the growing popularity of oxygen bleaches over other chlorine bleaches globally is a key factor influencing market demand.

Sodium percarbonate is considered more sustainable than traditional cleaning agents like chlorine bleach, leading to increased adoption. Companies have developed production processes that consume less energy and produce less waste, improving the sustainability of sodium percarbonate.

For example, Alcalis de la Patagonia invested USD 250 million in expanding its production to export its products to five countries in South America.

The use of nano-sized particles of sodium percarbonate has gained traction as it enhances solubility and reactivity. Nano-sodium percarbonate, with its higher surface area, dissolves more quickly and reacts more efficiently with stains and dirt. Advances in automation and control systems optimize production processes for efficiency, quality, and safety.

However, sodium percarbonate faces competition from alternative products such as hydrogen peroxide and sodium hypochlorite. Manufacturers focus on developing differentiated products to remain competitive and gain an edge among competitors.

Market Challenges

One of the challenges is the potential harmful impact on health.

Companies Mentioned

  • Jinke Company Limited
  • Wuxi Wanma Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Yongtai Chemical
  • Meryer Chemical Technology
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Shangyu Jiehua Chemical
  • Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • OCI Peroxygens LLC
  • Solvay AG
  • Akzonobel
  • Jiangxi Boholy Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Hongye Chemical Group
  • Kemira Chemicals
  • Tata Chemicals Ltd.
  • AG Chem Group s.r.o.

Market Report Highlights

  • The uncoated segment is expected to grow rapidly due to increased usage as a disinfectant and a source of oxygen.
  • The detergent agent segment held a significant share in 2022, driven by advancements in manufacturing technology that enhance product effectiveness.
  • The household cleaning segment led in terms of revenue in 2022, thanks to growing awareness of the product's low cost and high safety.
  • Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2022 due to favorable regulations and increased usage in laundry applications.

Market Segmentation

Sodium Percarbonate, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2017- 2032)

  • Coated
  • Uncoated
  • Tablet

Sodium Percarbonate, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2017- 2032)

  • Detergent Agent
  • Cleaning Agent
  • Bleaching Agent
  • Treatment
  • Others

Sodium Percarbonate, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2017- 2032)

  • Papermaking
  • Household Cleaning
  • Industrial Cleaning
  • Textile
  • Chemical
  • Food
  • Laundry
  • Others

Sodium Percarbonate, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2017- 2032)

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia)
  • Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico)
  • Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa)

