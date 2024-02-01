Global Sodium Sulfate Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $1.84 Billion by 2030 - Opportunities in Soap & Detergent, Textile, Glass, and Paper & Pulp

News provided by

Research and Markets

01 Feb, 2024, 20:00 ET

The "Sodium Sulfate Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sodium sulfate market is expected to reach an estimated $1.84 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030. 


The future of the global sodium sulfate market looks promising with opportunities in the soap & detergent, textile, glass, and paper & pulp markets. The major drivers for this market are rising demand of sodium sulfate for manufacturing glass for the residential and commercial infrastructure and growing adoption as a a dyeing agent in the textile industry.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies sodium sulfate companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Sodium Sulfate Market Insights

  • Natural will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to increasing consumer inclination towards usage of plastic-free products and growing adoption of paper and wooden products for a sustainable environment.
  • Within this market, soap & detergent will remain the largest segment due to increase in demand for soaps and detergents.
  • APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing adoption of sodium sulfate in textile sectors and in cleaning products like detergents and shops, especially in countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

Features of the Global Sodium Sulfate Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Sodium sulfate market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Sodium sulfate market size by product, form, application, and region in terms of value ($B).
  • Regional Analysis: Sodium sulfate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products, forms, applications, and regions for the sodium sulfate market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the sodium sulfate market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Sodium Sulfate Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Sodium Sulfate Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Sodium Sulfate Market by Product
3.3.1: Natural
3.3.2: Synthetic
3.4: Global Sodium Sulfate Market by Form
3.4.1: Salt Cake
3.4.2: Glauber's Salt
3.4.3: Niter Cake
3.5: Global Sodium Sulfate Market by Application
3.5.1: Soaps & Detergents
3.5.2: Textiles
3.5.3: Glass
3.5.4: Paper & Pulp
3.5.5: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global Sodium Sulfate Market by Region
4.2: North American Sodium Sulfate Market
4.2.2: North American Sodium Sulfate Market by Application: Soaps & Detergents, Textiles, Glass, Paper & Pulp, and Others
4.3: European Sodium Sulfate Market
4.3.1: European Sodium Sulfate Market by Product: Natural and Synthetic
4.3.2: European Sodium Sulfate Market by Application: Soaps & Detergents, Textiles, Glass, Paper & Pulp, and Others
4.4: APAC Sodium Sulfate Market
4.4.1: APAC Sodium Sulfate Market by Product: Natural and Synthetic
4.4.2: APAC Sodium Sulfate Market by Application: Soaps & Detergents, Textiles, Glass, Paper & Pulp, and Others
4.5: ROW Sodium Sulfate Market
4.5.1: ROW Sodium Sulfate Market by Product: Natural and Synthetic
4.5.2: ROW Sodium Sulfate Market by Application: Soaps & Detergents, Textiles, Glass, Paper & Pulp, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Sodium Sulfate Market by Product
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Sodium Sulfate Market by Form
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Sodium Sulfate Market by Application
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Sodium Sulfate Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Sodium Sulfate Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Sodium Sulfate Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Sodium Sulfate Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: TCI Chemicals
7.2: Intersac
7.3: MERCK
7.4: Nippon Chemical Industrial
7.5: Borden & Remington

