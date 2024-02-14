Global Soft Drink Concentrates Market Report 2024-2028: A $46.1 Billion Market by 2028, Registering CAGR of 5.6%

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soft Drink Concentrates Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soft drink concentrates market is experiencing a robust expansion, characterized by innovativeness and a heightened focus on health and environmental sustainability. Recent analysis delves into the industry's growth, market drivers, and emerging trends that are poised to redefine the beverages landscape.

Industry Growth Catalyzed by Convenience and Sustainability

Recent market research highlights the vigorous growth of the soft drink concentrates industry, with projections estimating the market size to escalate from $35.13 billion in 2023 to $37.35 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. A surge in consumer demand for convenient, ready-to-drink options, coupled with a drive towards more sustainable packaging solutions, has powered the market's expansion in the historic period.

Forecasted Surge on the Horizon

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to maintain its robust trajectory, with projected growth to reach $46.41 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%. An increasing consumer gravitation towards health and wellness, flavored by interest in low-sugar and natural beverage options, is expected to fuel this growth. Additionally, technological advancements in flavor blending and a burgeoning e-commerce sector are significant contributors to the upswing.

Processed Foods and Beverages Driving Demand

The demand for processed food and beverages, including soft drink concentrates, is surging. These concentrates often serve as essential additives in the beverage industry, bringing distinct flavors and sweetness to various products. Notably, the UK's Food and Drink Federation reports indicate that industry turnover has witnessed a substantial rise, emphasizing the direct impact on the soft drink concentrates market.

Disposable Income: A Market Propellant

An upward trend in disposable income has become synonymous with increased consumer spending on soft drinks. With more disposable income, consumers are inclined to indulge in non-essential commodities even more, thus giving the soft drink concentrates market a considerable boost.

Innovative Trends Shaping the Future

Innovation stands at the forefront of the market's growth, with breakthroughs in natural flavorings and sugar alternatives garnering attention. Pioneering products include plant-based additives and functional concentrates, which answer the call for healthier soft drink alternatives without compromising on taste.

Strategic Acquisitions and Product Innovations

Key industry players are leveraging strategic acquisitions and product innovations to solidify their market presence. The latest acquisitions aim to bolster operational efficiencies and product diversification, enabling companies to cater to an ever-evolving consumer palate.

Geographic Outlook

In 2023, North America emerged as the market leader in soft drink concentrates. However, the Asia-Pacific region is currently leading the charge, anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years, mainly due to rising consumer demands and economic development.

Product Segmentation and Distribution Dynamics

The market spans various product types, encompassing both carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, available in diversified packaging and distributed across multiple channels. These segments facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the industry's scope and consumer preferences.

To summarize, the soft drink concentrates market report offers an extensive analysis of the sector, illuminating the main drivers, opportunities, and emerging trends. This exhaustive research encapsulates vital insights necessary for stakeholders to navigate the continuously evolving beverage industry landscape.

Key Markets Covered:

By Product: Carbonated; Non-Carbonated

By Packaging: Stand Up Pouches; Bottle; Cans

By Sales Channel: On-Trade/Food Services; Institutional Sales; Retail

By End-User: Food Services; Mass Merchandize; Fountain Machines; HoReCa

