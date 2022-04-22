Global Soft Robotics Markets Report 2022-2026 - Focus on Soft Robotic Grippers, Exoskeleton Collaborative Robots (Cobots), & Inflated Robots

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soft Robotics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global soft robotics market, analyzes market trends and delivers a qualitative analysis of the application landscape. The report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2021 through 2026, with 2020 serving as the base year.



Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on robot type, solution type, industry and region. Market values have been estimated based on the total segmental revenue of the products catering to the market. The report covers the market for soft robotics with regard to their deployment across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



Report Includes:

34 data tables and 27 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for soft robotics technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall global market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by robot type, solution, robot performed task, end-user industry, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will influence the future marketplace

Highlights of emerging technology trends, gaps and opportunities in the market estimating current and future demand for soft robotics, and COVID-19 implications within the marketplace

Identification of the companies which are best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies and product innovations

Review of the current market status for soft robotics, key technology issues, supply chain analysis, competitive scenario, R&D activities, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Key merger and acquisition deals, new solution launches, and other strategic alliances within the industry

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players including ABB Ltd., Bioservo, Cyberdyne Inc., Festo AG, Kuka AG, Roam Robotics, Soft Robotics Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Evolution of Soft Robotics

Future of Soft Robotics

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Consumers

Threat of New Entrants

Competitive Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Regulations and Standards

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Soft Robotics

Chapter 4 Technology Background and Applications

Overview

Technologies

Actuation

Sensing

Fabrication

Applications

Medical and Surgical Applications

Locomotion and Exploration

Manipulation

Human-Machine Interaction

Rehabilitation and Wearable Robots

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Robot Type

Overview

Soft Robotic Grippers

Exoskeleton

Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

Inflated Robots

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Solution

Overview

Hardware

Software

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Industry

Overview

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Advanced Manufacturing

Automotive

Logistics

Survey and Exploration

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Top Companies

Strategic Analysis

Key Strategies Adopted by Market Players

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Aubo Robotics Technology Co. Ltd.

Bioservo Technologies Ab

Cyberdyne Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Fanuc Corp.

Festo AG

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Kuka AG

Rewalk Robotics Ltd.

Righthand Robotics Inc.

Roam Robotics

Soft Robotics Inc.

Techman Robot Inc.

Universal Robots A/S

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

