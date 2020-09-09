Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Industry
Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market to Reach $219.5 Billion by 2027
Sep 09, 2020, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Software as a Service (SaaS) estimated at US$68.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$219.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Public Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.3% CAGR and reach US$88.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Private Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961155/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.9% CAGR
The Software as a Service (SaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 15.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR.
Hybrid Cloud Segment to Record 20.3% CAGR
In the global Hybrid Cloud segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$56.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Avaya, Inc.
- Epicor Software Corporation
- Google LLC
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- IBM Corporation
- Infor
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SAP SE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961155/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Software as a Service (SaaS) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Software as a Service (SaaS) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Public Cloud (Deployment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Public Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Private Cloud (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Private Cloud (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Hybrid Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Hybrid Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Customer Relationship Management (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 10: Customer Relationship Management (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Supply Chain Management (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Supply Chain Management (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Business Intelligence (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Business Intelligence (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: Enterprise Resource Planning (Type) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Enterprise Resource Planning (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Web conferencing (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Web conferencing (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Business Process Management (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Business Process Management (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: BFSI (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 24: BFSI (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Retail (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: Retail (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Government (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 28: Government (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Telecom (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Telecom (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Manufacturing (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 35: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in US$ Million in
the United States by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 36: United States Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: United States Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: United States Software as a Service (SaaS) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 40: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 42: Canadian Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Canadian Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 45: Canadian Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 46: Canadian Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 47: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Software as a
Service (SaaS) Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 48: Japanese Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Market for Software as a Service (SaaS):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Japanese Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Software
as a Service (SaaS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 52: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 53: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 54: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Chinese Software as a Service (SaaS) Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 57: Chinese Demand for Software as a Service (SaaS) in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Chinese Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Software as a Service (SaaS) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 59: European Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 60: European Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 62: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 63: European Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 64: European Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: European Software as a Service (SaaS) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 66: European Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: French Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 69: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 70: French Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: Software as a Service (SaaS) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 72: French Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: German Software as a Service (SaaS) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 74: German Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 75: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 76: German Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 78: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 80: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027
Table 81: Italian Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 82: Italian Software as a Service (SaaS) Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 83: Italian Demand for Software as a Service (SaaS) in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 84: Italian Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 87: United Kingdom Market for Software as a Service
(SaaS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Software as a Service (SaaS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 90: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 92: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020
and 2027
Table 93: Rest of Europe Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Software as a Service (SaaS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 96: Rest of Europe Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Software as a Service (SaaS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 99: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 101: Software as a Service (SaaS) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Analysis in Rest
of World in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of World Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 105: Rest of World Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 106: Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and
2027
Table 107: Rest of World Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 108: Rest of World Software as a Service (SaaS) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961155/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker