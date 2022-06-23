Global Software As A Service (SaaS) Market- Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth| Technavio

Jun 23, 2022, 02:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software as a Service (SaaS) Market size is expected to grow by USD 99.99 billion at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.
The report extensively covers software as a service (saas) market segmentation by deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The software as a service (SaaS) market analysis includes deployment and geography segments. This study identifies the rising need for API connections as one of the prime reasons driving the software as a service (SaaS) market growth during the next few years.
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Segmentation
- Deployment
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
By geography, North America will present significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 52% of the global market share. The availability of technologically advanced infrastructure and the presence of a large number of cloud service providers are driving the growth of the SaaS market in North America. The US is the key market for software as a service (SaaS) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, MEA and APAC regions.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The software as a service (SaaS) market report covers the following areas:
- Software as a Service (SaaS) Market size
- Software as a Service (SaaS) Market trends
- Software as a Service (SaaS) Market industry analysis
Companies Mentioned
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Accenture Plc
- Adobe Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global software as a service (SaaS) market as a part of the global application software market within the global information technology market.
The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the application software market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Software development process
- Marketing and sales
- Post-selling services
- Innovation
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 99.99 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.71
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 52%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, Japan, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Adobe Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
