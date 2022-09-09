Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market to Reach $441.26 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud & Private Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs & Large Enterprises), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market stood at USD149.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.31% in the forecast period, to reach USD441.26 billion by 2027. Increasing investments for the development of IT infrastructure by leading authorities and market players, growing internet penetration and rise in the demand for data backup and security to protect critical information are the primary factors driving the growth of the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in the forecast period.



Rapid digitalization of organizations is generating large volume of data. The cost-saving benefits of convenience of using the digital technology is proliferating the demand for various type of software for different purposes.

Software as a Service saves the software applications and critical information on cloud platform which eliminates the need to invest in purchasing and maintaining local infrastructure. They remove the need to manually back-up the data by allowing timely backups which ensures the data integrity and security in an organization. However, high implementation costs and difficulty in integrating hybrid infrastructure may hinder the growth of the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in the forecast period.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Deployment Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Application

Customer Relationship Management

Content Communication & Collaboration

Business Intelligence/Analytics

Enterprise Resource Planning

Human Resource Management

Supply Chain Management

Others

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By End-User

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

Oil & Gas

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Software as a Service (SaaS): Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook



7. North America Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook



8. Europe Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook



10. South America Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Company Profiles



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

VMware Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Adobe Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Workday Inc.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

ServiceNow, Inc.

Atlassian Corporation Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8hhqe

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets