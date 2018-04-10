Global Software Composition Analysis Market 2018-2022 - High Adoption in the Fintech Sector

The software composition analysis market is expected to grow from USD 154 million in 2017 to USD 398.4 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

Major drivers of the software composition analysis market are dependence of commercial and IoT-based software products on open-source codes and stringent regulations. However, an increasing adoption of DevOps is a major hindrance for enterprises while adopting software composition analysis solutions and services.



The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing need to successfully implement software composition analysis solutions across enterprises is expected to spur the demand for specialized professionals. Therefore, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher rate in the software composition analysis market.



BFSI companies are expanding their offerings to maintain a competitive edge, save costs, and improve the customer experience with value-added services. A BFSI enterprise's development team is responsible for producing thousands of application builds per day. These enterprises are relying heavily on open source software technology to increase operational efficiency and avoid proprietary source code vendor lock-ins. Furthermore, BFSI is one of the highly regulated verticals which are expected to witness a large-scale adoption of software composition analysis solutions and services.



North America is the largest regional segment of the software composition analysis market, due to the presence of a large number of players offering software composition analysis solutions. The region is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as North American organizations are early adopters of software composition analysis solutions and services. Furthermore, organizations have invested significantly in technologies pertaining to software composition analysis to gain a competitive advantage and improve the business operations.

The APAC region is in the initial growth phase. However, it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global software composition analysis market. The increasing adoption of software composition analysis solutions and services in this region is driven by a large number of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) focusing on the security of open-source codes.



