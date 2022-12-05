Global Software Defined Radio Market Report 2022: Rising Procurement of Modern Military Tactical Communication Systems Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Software Defined Radio Market by Platform (Airborne, Maritime, Land, Space), Application (Government & Defense, Commercial), Component (Hardware, Software), Type, Frequency (Single Band, Multi-Band) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The software defined radio market is projected to grow from USD 10.0 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027. Rising procurement of modern military tactical communication systems is expected to drive the software defined radio market growth during the forecast period.

Continuously evolving dynamics of the software-defined radio (SDR) market are attributed to the changing intergovernmental situations in countries such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

Growing demand for SDR from the telecommunication industry and increasing procurement of next-generation military communication systems are some factors that are expected to boost the growth of the SDR market during the projection period.

Government authorities in multiple developed and developing countries across the globe are continuously focusing on their military spending, including the procurement of technologically advanced products. Countries like the US, France, Russia, and Israel have majorly focused on gaining an edge in the military and defense manufacturing sectors. However, there could be a shift in global economic power towards Asia, wherein countries like China, India, and South Korea have enhanced their military spending in recent years. China is one of the major defense spenders in the world.

Based on platform, the land segment is expected to lead the market with the largest share in 2022

Based on platform, the software-defined radio market has been segmented into airborne, maritime, land, and space. The increasing requirement for secure and jam-free communication in the defense sector has led to the growth of the software-defined radio (SDR) market. SDR finds a number of distinct applications in multiple sectors, such as military, public safety, and telecommunications. SDR is an advanced technology that helps accelerate the expansion of multi-service, multi-featured, and multi-band radio equipment.

SDR allows single wireless equipment to support a broad range of capabilities that were previously available by integrating several radio components. The initial focus of industry players during the manufacturing of SDRs is on developing a multi-purpose device. A single software-defined radio device could provide cellular connectivity, offer GPS position location service, act as an AM/FM receiver, connect with wireless data networks, and function as an HDTV receiver. It offers the upgradeability and flexibility required to satisfy the users' needs by enabling the instantaneous operation of numerous standards on a single hardware device. This technology also supports software RAN solutions, which allow cellular operators to support several standards simultaneously on a single hardware platform that includes shared RF equipment along with backhaul transport. The SDR market is growing at a significant rate in North America and Asia Pacific, owing to the increased manufacturing facilities of communication systems and electronic platforms in these regions. The US, China, Japan, South Korea, and India are some of the major hubs of communication systems and electronic platforms manufacturing.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Constant Development of Next-Generation Software-Defined Radios

Increasing Demand from Telecommunications Industry

Rising Procurement of Modern Military Tactical Communication Systems

Growing Demand for Mission-Critical Communications

Restraints

Security Concerns Associated with New SDR Installations

Opportunities

Increased Focus on the Development of Next-Generation IP Radio Systems

Rising Usage of SDR in Commercial, Industrial, and Homeland Security Applications

Innovations in New Cognitive Radio Technology

Implementation of Tetra Enhanced Data Service

Challenges

Interoperability Between Disparate Communication Technologies

Development of SDR with Low Power Consumption

Maintaining Partnerships Between Vendors and Operators

Upgrading Communication Standards

