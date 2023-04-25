Global Software-defined Vehicles Market Report 2022: Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities - Automotive Industry Hinges on a SOA with Repeatable Avenues of Revenue Generation

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities for Software-defined Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service aims to provide an overview of trends impacting SDVs. It discusses the impact of these trends on the growth and deployment strategies of different OEMs and suppliers in the market.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) used to differentiate their products based on mechanical features. Today, however, consumers are increasingly looking for features defined by software, such as driver assistance, connectivity, and comfort-convenience services.

The convergence of technologies including electrification, autonomous driving, shared mobility, and connectivity is causing OEMs to migrate from the traditional hardpoint-defined architecture to a software-oriented architecture. Meanwhile, these trends are reshaping customer expectations and forcing OEMs to address them in new-generation vehicles, thereby turning vehicles into software on wheels.

Similar to the mobile phone industry, the automotive industry is experiencing a sort of rebirth. The traditional business models of generating revenue cyclically are being challenged by continuous cash flow generation throughout the vehicle life cycle.

Beyond unlocking new safety, comfort, and convenience features, software-defined vehicle (SDVs) have several advantages compared to their hardware-defined counterpart. SDVs allow customers over-the-air (OTA) updates that cover firmware patches; infotainment to receive improvements; monitoring and tuning of core functional capabilities, such as powertrain and vehicle dynamics; and feature-on-demand comfort-convenience services.

This allows OEMs the opportunity to improve and upgrade vehicles on the go throughout their life cycle while generating revenue from feature-on-demand services, which culminates in deeper, more connected relationships with customers.

SDVs, therefore, are at the forefront of monumental changes in the automotive industry.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the technological advancements shaping SDVs?

What change in development approach did SDVs cause?

What are software platforms? Will software players elevate from a Tier 2/3 supplier space to Tier 0.5?

What are the opportunities for OEMs and other stakeholders in the value chain?

How are OEMs transitioning from a hardware-centric to a software-centric approach?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Software-defined Vehicle (SDV) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Scope of Analysis

What is an SDV?

Characteristics of SDVs

Major Trends Leading to SDVs

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Life Cycle of an SDV

Building Blocks of SDVs

Approaches to SDVs

3. Hardware Module

Evolution of E/E Architecture

Characteristics of Different E/E Architecture

Pathways to E/E Architecture Evolution

Centralized Architecture Allowing HW and SW Decoupling

Select OEM Activity in the HW Module

Case Study: Snapdragon Digital Chassis

Case Study: Tesla Partial Zonal Architecture to Full Zonal Architecture

Case Study: STLA BRAIN Platform

4. Vehicle Operating System (OS)

Major Trends

OS Migration for SDV

OS Overview

High-level Structure of an Automotive OS

Automotive OS Requirements

Strategies for Vehicle OS Development

OS Valuechain

OEM Activity

OS Benchmarking

Case Study: The Ascent of Android

Case Study: Android Automotive OS

Case Study: VW.OS

Case Study: MB.OS

Case Study: Blackberry In-vehicle OS Components

5. Middleware

Automotive Middleware

Automotive Middleware Protocol Comparison

Case Study: Middleware Requirement for Autonomous Driving

Case Study: ZF Middleware

6. Connectivity

Evolution of Vehicle Connectivity

Embedded Connectivity by Region

Importance of Auto Cloud Strategies

Snapshot of OEMs' Cloud Strategy

OTA Update Allowing Features on Demand

Primary Cloud Players in Cloud Networking and Offerings

OEM Partnerships and Activity in Cloud Networking

Case Study: Amazon's Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

7. Cybersecurity

Automotive Cybersecurity: Possible Attacks Scenarios and Impact

Cyberattack Scenarios in SDVs

Layered Cybersecurity Approach

Vehicle SW and System Cyber Risk Assessment

Automotive Cybersecurity Value Chain

Different Types of Cybersecurity Solutions in Vehicles

Overview of Cybersecurity Threats in an SDV

Overview of OEM Cybersecurity Partnerships and Strategies

Automotive Cybersecurity Companies: Comparative Analysis

Semiconductor and Chip Manufacturers: Comparative Analysis

Automotive Tier I Suppliers: Comparative Analysis

Case Study: Bosch Cybersecurity

Case Study: Cybellum Digital TwinsT Platform

Case Study: Harman Cybersecurity and WP.29 Compliance Services

8. Impact of SDV on the Automotive Value Chain

Traditional Automotive Value Chain

SDV Ecosystem, Threats, and Opportunities

Value Creation Throughout the Life Cycle of an SDV

SDVs Lead to New Business Models

Opportunities and New Value Chain in SDV

Emergence of Tier 0.5

Role of Tier I

Emergence of the Digital Car and Features on Demand

OEM Benchmarking

The Last Word

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: SDVs Opening New Avenues for Repeatable Revenue Generation

Growth Opportunity 2: Software Players to Find Prominence in New Value Chain

Growth Opportunity 3: IT Companies Assisting Automakers to Develop Technology Know-how

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amazon

Android

Blackberry

Bosch

Cybellum

Harman

Mercedes-Benz

Tesla

Volkswagen

ZF

