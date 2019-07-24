Global Software Provider Nintex Recognises Australian Organisations for Achieving New Heights through the Implementation of Innovative Business Solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and optimisation, today recognised the Australian winners of its global 2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards. The awards honour customer organisations who are driving impactful and innovative business solutions by leveraging the powerful and easy-to-use Nintex Platform.

Auswide Bank took home the Regional Transformation Leader Award for how the bank is leveraging the capabilities of the Nintex Platform and Nintex Promapp® to support a culture of positive process improvement. Prior to Nintex, the bank manually maintained PDF-based documented procedures. Today these are standardised with Nintex Promapp, process management software that drives continuous improvement and feedback. Auswide Bank is also using Nintex Workflow and Nintex Forms to automate core business processes including their mortgage processing workflows.

"We're increasing the accessibility, controls and audit trail of our processes, while also supporting the business with automated processes that improve productivity and our customer experience," said Auswide Bank Customer Operations Head Michelle Ashwell. "Together with the Nintex Platform and Nintex Promapp, Auswide Bank is on what we call our 'Road to Right' journey."

Port Stephens Council in New South Wales secured the Nintex Promapp Public Sector Standout Award for deploying Nintex as part of its strategy for continuous improvement, capturing all its corporate knowledge through a structured process, and having the option of giving external clients access to this information. Nintex also provides a framework for sustainable decision-making and actions, which in turn assists the council with operational and resource planning.

Specifically, the Nintex dashboard provides teams with a quick access view of the status of their processes, as well as the progress individuals are making with their processes. The reporting feature allows accurate reporting of processes across the organisation, due dates for process reviews and user lists. This enables the organisation to ensure data is relevant and assess whether it is achieving its key performance indicators.

Auto and General Holdings won the Game Changing Nintex Capability Award for its innovative use of Nintex Promapp to create process governance and provide a single source for all staff to access critical operational procedures and supporting documentation. Their innovative use of Nintex Promapp incorporates lean tags and robotics analytics to identify opportunities for operational process efficiency, resulting in cost-savings in multiple areas, reduction of duplication, and improved quality.

Multi-national staffing and recruitment company, Allegis Group took home the Successful Cloud Expansion Award. Using SharePoint Online, Nintex Workflow Cloud, and Nintex Hawkeye, Allegis Group has automated the entire on-boarding process for contractors in the APAC region so they can quickly and successfully add value to their client.

Media Contacts

Kristin Treat Nintex kristin.treat@nintex.com cell: +1 (215) 317-9091 Laetitia Smith Nintex laetitia.smith@nintex.com cell: +64 21 154 7114

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Nintex

Related Links

http://www.nintex.com

