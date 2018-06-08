Global Soil Conditioner Market Report 2018

Global soil conditioners market is expected to reach USD 6,886.9 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The factors such as growing reduction in arable land, increasing awareness about soil management practices, growing organic farming and demand for organic food, and wide range of benefits of soil conditioners fuels the growth of global soil conditioners market. However, factors such as low adoption rate of soil conditioners hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

The global soil conditioners market is mainly segmented by type (natural chemical), soil type (sand, silt, clay, loam, and peat), application (agricultural and industrial), agricultural crop type (grains & cereals, oilseeds, fruits & vegetables, and others), and geography. On the basis of product type, natural soil conditioners commanded the largest share of the global soil conditioners market in 2017, largely due to growing environmental and public health concerns with use of chemical soil conditioners, growing organic farming, increasing demand for chemical residue free agricultural products, and government support to use natural soil conditioners across the globe.



Geographically, the global soil conditioners market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Latin America slated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to large area under agriculture cultivation, increasing demand for crop yield & efficiency, and growing organic farming.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Environment

3.1. World Economic Overview and Outlook

3.2. World Demographic Overview



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.3. Restraints

5.4. Challenges

5.5. Opportunities



6. Global Soil Conditioners Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Natural

6.2.1. Polysaccharides

6.2.2. Others

6.2.2.1.Animal Dung

6.2.2.2.Crop Residue

6.2.2.3.Compost

6.2.2.4.Sewage Sludge

6.2.2.5.Other Organic Amendments

6.3. Chemical

6.3.1. Minerals

6.3.2. Gypsum

6.3.3. Polymers



7. Global Soil Conditioners Market, by Solubility

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Water-Soluble

7.3. Hydrogels



8. Global Soil Conditioners Market, by Soil Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Sand

8.3. Silt

8.4. Clay

8.5. Loam

8.6. Peat



9. Global Soil Conditioners Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Agricultural

9.3. Industrial



10. Global Agriculture Soil Conditioners Market, by Crop Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Grains and Cereals

10.2.1. Corn

10.2.2. Wheat

10.2.3. Other Cereals

10.3. Oilseeds

10.3.1. Soybean

10.3.2. Cotton

10.4. Fruits and Vegetables

10.5. Others



11. Geographic Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

12.3. Expansions



13. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financials, Product Portfolio, and Recent Strategic Developments)

13.1. BASF SE

13.2. Solvay S.A.

13.3. The Dow Chemical Company

13.4. Loveland Products, Inc. (U.S.)

13.5. Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

13.6. Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

13.7. Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

13.8. Aquatrols (U.S.)

13.9. Sanoway GmbH (Austria)

13.10. BioSoil Farm, Inc. (U.S.)



