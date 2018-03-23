Global Soil Stabilization Market 2018-2022 - Rapid Urbanization and Improved Quality & Properties of Soil Stabilization Materials

The soil stabilization market is projected to reach USD 27.80 Billion by 2022, from USD 22.09 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.70%. Rapid urbanization and improved quality & properties of soil stabilization materials are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the demand for soil stabilization.



Based on application, the soil stabilization market has been segmented into industrial, non-agriculture, and agriculture. The industrial segment dominated the global soil stabilization market, and this trend is expected to continue through the forecast period. The rising technological advancements in machinery and additives help the industry players grow and capitalize on the existing opportunities. Soil stabilization finds industrial applications in roads, airfields, railroads, embankments, reservoirs, bank protection, canals, dams, and coastal engineering. With the infrastructure development across the globe, innovations are foreseen to drive the market for soil stabilization materials in the coming years.



The soil stabilization market has been segmented, on the basis of method, into mechanical and chemical. The mechanical method segment dominated the global soil stabilization market with a majority of the share. The mechanical method includes various soil stabilization machines such as compactors, rollers, and pavers to improve the strength of the soil. The mechanical method helps in properly and consistently mixing the soil, which can be used in subgrades and design of foundations.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share in the global soil stabilization market, in terms of value, in 2016, owing to increasing awareness about soil management practices. With rapid urbanization, the use of soil stabilization has increased; thus, it contributed to the growth in awareness about improved quality and properties of soil stabilization additives.



The focus of manufacturers on investments to purchase soil stabilization machines is another factor contributing to the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific region. The continuous modernization of various additives/stabilizing agents and stabilization machines by the manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region presents several opportunities for the soil stabilization industry. This has also increased the demand for infrastructural development among the industrial and non-agricultural sectors in the region, and further provides opportunities for soil stabilization machine manufacturers in the region.



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.2.1.2 Improved Quality and Properties of Soil Stabilization Additives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Established Infrastructure In Developed Countries

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Stabilization Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.3.2 Increasing Awareness About Soil Management Practices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Knowledge Barriers

5.2.4.2 Volatile Costs of Raw Materials

5.3 Soil Stabilization Process

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Pulverizing

5.3.3 Spreading

5.3.4 Blending

5.3.5 Reshaping

5.3.6 Compacting

5.3.7 Paved Or Chip Sealing



