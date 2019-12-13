Global Soil Testing Equipment Market Forecasts to 2025 - Agriculture, Residual, and North America Dominate their Segments, Respectively

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soil Testing Equipment Market by End-user Industry (Agriculture, Construction, Environment), Type of Tests (Physical, Residual, Chemical), Site (Lab, On-Site), Degree of Automation (Automatic, Manual), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soil testing equipment market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2025. The market is driven by factors such as the growing urbanization, industrialization, and organic farmlands.



By end-user industry, the agriculture segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period



The agriculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, as there is increasing adoption of soil testing equipment in farm management programs across various countries. Precision agriculture is the current trend that is aimed at optimizing the efficiency of fields by effective usage of operational processes. The development and adoption of precision farming over the years have promoted soil testing, which has become a basis for understanding the variations in the yield potential and the decision to add the right amount of fertility.



By type of tests, the residual segment in the soil testing equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

There are several types of tests for soil testing; these include chemical, physical, and residual. The soil testing market for residual elements, conducted across various sectors, such as the agriculture, construction, environment, and oil & gas industries, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The equipment largely used for residual testing are GC-MS, ICP-MS, AAS, and others.



North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the soil testing equipment industry due to the presence of a large number of equipment providers and R&D funding



North America accounted for the majority of the global soil testing equipment market share in 2018. Several environment governing organizations have been actively contributing to market growth and enforced various environment protection policies. The North American testing soil testing equipment market addresses multiple environmental issues, such as climate change, acid rain reduction, industrialization, soil erosion, and construction.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Soil Testing Equipment Market

4.2 Soil Testing Equipment Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 North America: Soil Testing Equipment Market, By Type of Tests and Key Country

4.4 Soil Testing Equipment Market, By Type of Tests and Region

4.5 Soil Testing Equipment Market, By Type of Tests

4.6 Soil Testing Equipment Market, By Degree of Automation

4.7 Soil Testing Equipment Market, By Site



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Good Farm Management Program

5.2.1.1.1 Rapid Adoption of Precision Farming to Fuel the Demand for Soil Testing Equipment

5.2.1.2 Industrialization and Intensification of Agriculture Led to the Demand for Environmental Soil Testing

5.2.1.3 Demand for Faster and Reliable Test Results to Drive the Demand for Advanced Soil Testing Equipment

5.2.1.3.1 Chemical Outbreaks in the World Have Led to Increased Frequency of Residual Soil Testing

5.2.1.3.2 Growth in Techniques for On-Site Testing

5.2.1.4 Impact of Soil Pollution on Food Supply Chain Ecosystem

5.2.1.4.1 Budget Allocation and Spending on Food Safety

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Adoption of Advanced Testing Methods Proportional to the Price of Sampling

5.2.2.2 Heavy Duty on Test Kits

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Multi-Residual Testing Technologies

5.2.3.2 Growth in Potential in Emerging Markets of Asian, African, and Other Developing Countries

5.2.3.2.1 Government Initiatives and A Favorable Regulatory Scenario

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulty in Standardizing the Normal Level of Residual Concentrations

5.2.4.1.1 Varying Test Results With Different Test Methods



6 Soil Testing Equipment Market, By End-Use Industry

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Agriculture

6.2.1 Rising Cases of Soil Pollution and the Adoption of Preventive Measures to Drive the Growth of the Market

6.3 Construction

6.3.1 Strong Fdi in the Construction Industry in the Asia Pacific Region to Drive the Growth of the Market

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Growing Environmental Awareness in Countries Such as the US and the UK to Drive the Growth of the Market



7 Soil Testing Equipment Market, By Type of Tests

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Physical Tests

7.2.1 Rapid Urbanization in China and India to Drive the Market for Physical Tests

7.2.1.1 Shear Strength Equipment

7.2.1.2 Leachability Equipment

7.2.1.3 Plasticity Equipment

7.2.1.4 Permeability Equipment

7.3 Residual Tests

7.3.1 Growing Awareness Among Consumers About the Presence of Pesticide Residues in Fresh Fruits & Vegetables to Drive the Growth of the Market

7.3.1.1 GC-MS

7.3.1.2 ICP-MS

7.4 Chemical Tests

7.4.1 Growing Adoption of Wastewater Irrigation Techniques Propelling the Growth of Chemical Tests

7.4.1.1 Ph Meters

7.4.1.2 Salinity Testing Equipment

7.4.1.3 Test Kits & Reagents



8 Soil Testing Equipment Market, By Degree of Automation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manual

8.2.1 On-Site Soil Testing and A Certain Category of Tests Performed Using Manual Equipment

8.2.1.1 Sampling Kits

8.2.1.2 Sand Pouring Cylinder

8.2.1.3 Auger

8.2.1.4 Others

8.3 Automatic

8.3.1 Automatic Equipment Types, Such as Penetrometer, Permeability Apparatus, and Compactors, Driving the Soil Testing Equipment Market

8.3.1.1 Penetrometer

8.3.1.2 Permeability Apparatus

8.3.1.3 Compactor

8.3.1.4 Others (Load Frame and Split Spoon Sampler)

8.4 Semi-Automatic

8.4.1 Growing Availability of Semi-Automatic Equipment for Soil Testing and Better Infrastructure Driving the Market for Semi-Automatic Equipment

8.4.1.1 California Bearing Ratio Apparatus

8.4.1.2 Direct Shear Apparatus

8.4.1.3 Plastic Limit Device

8.4.1.4 Others



9 Soil Testing Equipment Market, By Site

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Laboratory

9.2.1 Laboratory Equipment, Such as Consolidator, Direct Shear Apparatus, and Triaxial Shear Apparatus, Driving the Market

9.2.1.1 Consolidator

9.2.1.2 Direct Shear Apparatus

9.2.1.3 Triaxial Shear Test Apparatus

9.2.1.4 Others (Cone Penetrometer and California Bearing Ratio)

9.3 On-Site

9.3.1 Growing Need for Physical Tests Driving the Market for On-Site Testing Equipment

9.3.1.1 Penetration-Resistance Apparatus

9.3.1.2 Pressure Meter Apparatus

9.3.1.3 Plate-Bearing Apparatus

9.3.1.4 Others



10 Soil Testing Equipment Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Europe

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 New Product Launches

11.4.2 Acquisitions

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Agilent Technologies

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.3 Merck Group

12.4 Perkinelmer Inc.

12.5 Controls S.p.A.

12.6 Lamotte Company

12.7 Geotechnical Testing Equipment UK Ltd.

12.8 Sun Labtek Equipment (I) Pvt. Ltd.

12.9 Martin Lishman Ltd.

12.10 S.W. Cole

12.11 ELE International

12.12 Gilson Company Inc.

12.13 Humboldt MFG. Co.

12.14 Eie Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

12.15 Eurofins Scientific

12.16 Aimil Ltd.

12.17 Alfa Testing Equipment

12.18 Matest

12.19 M & L Testing Equipment

12.20 Shambhavi Impex



